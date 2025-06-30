New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by Electronic Communications
CASE#: 25B5002821
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/26/25, 0251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by electronic communications
ACCUSED: Jackson Buck
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: LD Safety Marking Corp.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/26/25, Troopers responded to a report of threatening messages being sent to LD Safety Marking Corps. following routine lane marking on VT Route 22A in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed Jackson Buck (43) of Panton, VT attempted to harass the company by repeated electronic communications. On 6/30/25, Buck was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
