Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,334 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by Electronic Communications

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5002821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/25, 0251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by electronic communications

 

ACCUSED: Jackson Buck

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

 

VICTIM: LD Safety Marking Corp.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/26/25, Troopers responded to a report of threatening messages being sent to LD Safety Marking Corps. following routine lane marking on VT Route 22A in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed Jackson Buck (43) of Panton, VT attempted to harass the company by repeated electronic communications. On 6/30/25, Buck was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by Electronic Communications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more