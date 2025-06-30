Infrared Imaging Market anticipated to reach 11.151 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%

The infrared imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from US$8.531 billion in 2025 to US$11.151 billion by 2030.

The infrared imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from US$8.531 billion in 2025 to US$11.151 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the infrared imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.151 billion by 2030.The global infrared imaging market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for non-invasive medical diagnostics continues to rise. Infrared imaging technology, also known as thermal imaging , uses infrared radiation to capture images of objects and environments. This technology has a wide range of applications, including medical diagnostics, surveillance , and industrial inspections.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of infrared imaging in the healthcare sector for non-invasive medical diagnostics. Infrared imaging allows for the detection of abnormalities and diseases in the body without the need for invasive procedures, making it a preferred choice for patients and healthcare professionals alike.One of the key drivers of the infrared imaging market is the growing demand for early detection and diagnosis of diseases. Infrared imaging can detect changes in body temperature, which can indicate the presence of diseases such as breast cancer, arthritis, and skin cancer. This has led to an increase in the use of infrared imaging in medical facilities, driving the growth of the market.In addition to the healthcare sector, the infrared imaging market is also seeing growth in other industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense. Infrared cameras are being used for thermal inspections of aircraft engines, detecting defects in automotive parts, and enhancing surveillance and security systems. With the advancements in technology, the applications of infrared imaging are expected to expand further, driving the growth of the market.As the demand for non-invasive medical diagnostics and other applications of infrared imaging continues to increase, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This presents opportunities for companies operating in this market to expand their product offerings and cater to the growing demand. With the continuous advancements in technology, the future of the infrared imaging market looks promising.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-imaging-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the infrared imaging market that have been covered are FLIR Systems Inc., Fluke Corporation, Leonardo DRS, Axis Communications Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lynred, Bosch Security Systems B.V,, among others.The market analytics report segments the infrared imaging market as follows:• By Camera Typeo Short-wavelengtho Mid-wavelengtho Long-wavelength• By Device Typeo Un-cooledo Cryogenically cooled• By End-User Industryo Military and Defenseo Constructiono Manufacturingo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• FLIR Systems Inc.• Fluke Corporation• Leonardo DRS• Axis Communications Inc.• L3 Technologies Inc.• Lynred• Bosch Security Systems B.V,• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.• Opgal• SATIRReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Infrared Detector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-detector-market • Electronic Security Systems Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electronic-security-systems-market • Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/uncooled-infrared-imaging-market • Global Infrared Motion Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-infrared-motion-sensor-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.