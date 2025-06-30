ACCIONA ENERGÍA’S DONATES WIND TURBINE BLADE ROOT TO CARREFOUR COOP

LAMEQUE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía Energía is proud to announce the donation of a wind turbine blade root from our Lamèque Wind Farm to Carrefour Coop, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the educational, cultural, recreational and environmental heritage of the communities near Lamèque, New Brunswick.The Lamèque Wind Farm has been operating for nearly 15 years, since March 2011. The site features 30 Acciona Windpower turbines and has a rated production capacity of 45 MW, enough power for more than 8,000 New Brunswick homes.The blade root will serve as a central point to welcome visitors to the recently renovated facilities. The centre features event spaces for arts & cultural events, as well as an interpretation centre that will celebrate the region’s maritime history and the legacy of cooperative movement.Carrefour Coop will also feature educational exhibits that will educate visitors about the various forms of renewable energy sources. Additionally, the center will provide the island’s only electric vehicle charging stations and feature electric bikes rentals.ACCIONA Energía is dedicated to supporting local communities and advancing the transition to clean energy through innovation, education, and collaboration. The company has been operating in North America for more than 20 years and has a renewable energy portfolio of solar, wind and battery energy storage projects with an installed capacity of 3.45 GWs.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 15.4GW of renewable energy and presence in 24 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.