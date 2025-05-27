ACCIONA ENERGÍA’S LARGEST WIND FARM IN NORTH AMERICA FORTY MILE BEGINS OPERATIONS

Forty Mile Wind Farm

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía has announced the start of commercial operations at Forty Mile Wind Farm (280MW) in Alberta (Canada), one of Canada’s ten largest wind farms and the largest facility of its kind that ACCIONA Energia has built to date in North America.Forty Mile features 49 Nordex turbines, each with a capacity of 5.7MW and a tower height of 108-meters. The wind farm will reduce CO2 emissions by 600,000 metric tons per year, equivalent to planting 25 million of trees.Beyond delivering clean energy, the Forty Mile Wind Farm has a direct positive economic impact on the local communities where the project is located. During peak construction, the project created over 200 direct jobs, and it will maintain 25 full-time positions for ongoing operations and maintenance. In addition, the project is expected to contribute more than CAD $133 million (€85 million) in property tax revenues over its lifetime, benefitting public services and local communities, and it is providing financial support to local non-profit organizations, such as the Bow Island Food Bank, Root Cellar Food & Wellness Hub and the Medicine Hat Women’s Shelter Society.ACCIONA Energía has been operating in North America for twenty years, where it boasts a current installed capacity of 3.45 GW of renewable energy in different technologies, including solar, concentrated solar power, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS).ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 15.4GW of renewable energy and presence in 24 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.