GridSeer Selected for Joules Accelerator to Scale AI-Driven Energy Forecasting and Save Energy Users Millions

Joules Accelerator Selects GridSeer

Duke University startup joins prestigious program to advance real-time grid optimization tools for industrial and campus-scale energy systems

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GridSeer, a Duke University-affiliated startup developing AI-powered energy forecasting and optimization tools, has been selected as one of six innovative companies for the 15th cohort of the Joules Accelerator, a nationally recognized program for high-potential energy ventures. The selection places GridSeer among an elite group of startups working to modernize the electric grid and accelerate decarbonization. The company was chosen for its groundbreaking work in risk-adjusted forecasting and real-time system optimization, empowering industrial, municipal, and campus-scale energy users to make smarter, data-informed decisions that reduce costs, improve reliability, and strengthen operational control.Proven Results: Millions in Potential SavingsIn a recent deployment at a major university campus, GridSeer cut forecasting error by 50%, and enabled significant financial savings in the campus-wide energy management system. This outcome demonstrated the technology’s real-world impact in commercial/industrial operating conditions and established a transformative potential across a range of energy-intensive environments.Scaling Innovation Through Strategic PartnershipsThe Joules Accelerator program connects selected startups with utility partners, cities, corporate sponsors, and investors, including Duke Energy, Honeywell, Microsoft, Southern Company, and North Carolina municipalities. Over a 90-day period, GridSeer will engage in targeted mentorship, explore pilot opportunities, and refine its go-to-market strategy to accelerate commercial deployment.“Being selected for the Joules Accelerator validates our mission and approach,” said Jesko von Windheim, CEO of GridSeer. “We look forward to working with utility and industry partners to deploy GridSeer’s forecasting and optimization tools where they can deliver measurable impact, enhancing reliability, reducing costs, and strengthening energy resilience at scale.”“GridSeer exemplifies how academic innovation can translate into real-world energy solutions,” said Dr. Lori Bennear, Dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University. “We’re proud to see research from the Nicholas School of the Environment making a tangible impact on sustainability and grid modernization. Energy research is one of the pillars of our program at the Nicholas School and partnerships like the Joules Accelerator are essential for transitioning our innovations from the lab to market.”About GridSeerGridSeer is commercializing advanced energy management software developed at Duke University’s GRACE Lab. Its mission is to equip energy providers and large-scale users with tools to optimize grid performance, reduce operational costs, and support long-term resilience and sustainability goals. Learn more at: www.gridseer.com About Joules AcceleratorJoules Accelerator supports high-potential energy startups that are modernizing the grid and driving decarbonization. Through strategic partnerships with utilities, cities, universities, and investors, Joules helps early-stage companies gain traction through pilot opportunities and commercialization support. For more information, visit: www.joulesaccelerator.com About Nicholas School of the EnvironmentThe Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University is a premier graduate and professional school, with its main campus in Durham, N.C., and a coastal facility, the Duke University Marine Laboratory, in Beaufort, North Carolina. The school strategically focuses its intellectual and financial resources on addressing critical environmental challenges across three key areas: Climate and Energy, Terrestrial and Marine Ecosystems, and Human Health and the Environment. Through extensive basic, applied, and multidisciplinary research spanning over 40 disciplines and 16 broad focal areas, the Nicholas School is dedicated to expanding our understanding of the Earth and its environment. This research, encompassing the physical, life, and social sciences, is leveraged to find solutions to the world's most pressing environmental issues. The school also plays a vital role in developing future environmental leaders through its comprehensive programs for undergraduates, professional students, and doctoral degree candidates. Visit: nicholas.duke.edu

