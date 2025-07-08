Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Nafi Putrawan: Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

The simpler it is, the better I like it. What I look for are boring companies that do boring things.” — Peter Lynch (Former Manager of Fidelity Magellan Fund)

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Nafi Putrawan as Senior Advisor, strengthening the firm’s capacity in policy innovation, sustainable finance, and regional engagement across Southeast Asia. With more than a decade of experience spanning development finance, digital transformation, and policy analytics, Mr. Putrawan brings a rare interdisciplinary approach to Balfour’s expanding global platform.Nafi Putrawan is a Jakarta-based strategist, data analyst, and policy advisor with a distinguished track record across multilateral agencies, emerging market ventures, and governmental institutions. His work has supported mission-driven innovation across renewable energy, financial inclusion, ESG policy, and capital markets—positioning him as a valuable voice in institutional sustainability and cross-sector engagement.Most recently, Nafi has served as an AI Technology Analyst, designing culturally intelligent artificial intelligence models and generative frameworks for global implementation. In early 2024, he was selected as one of the few global delegates to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly in Abu Dhabi—recognized for his outstanding work in clean energy, ESG integration, and impact analysis. His selection from over thousand applicants underscores the relevance of his portfolio to the future of sustainable investment and innovation policy.Prior to this, Nafi served as a Senior Advisor to Indonesia Green Energy (IGE), where he advised on business transparency frameworks and multi-stakeholder coordination strategies, enabling high-impact clean energy deployments across the country. His earlier roles at WorthgateTrust as a Due Diligence & Investment Information Analyst equipped him with capital markets insight, equity research capabilities, and experience in cross-border investment compliance.Nafi has also held research positions with Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, contributing to trade facilitation, tariff reforms, and industrial development strategy. His experience extends to international insurance analytics with Zurich Insurance (APAC) and consulting on innovation models with several early-stage technology ventures. In parallel, he has actively traded in the FX and crypto markets, gaining operational perspective in real-time risk and pricing dynamics.He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Polytechnic of Jakarta and a diploma in Information & Document Management from Universitas Indonesia. Nafi has further completed certifications in Sustainable Finance (UN Climate Change), Investment Banking (365 Careers), and Data Science in Python (Microsoft), with additional executive coursework at IIM Bangalore and The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (Italy).Nafi’s project leadership experience includes acting as Campaign Leader at the European Union Development Days and serving as Project Development Manager for the House of Representatives of Indonesia. He has also worked on youth empowerment initiatives with APGM and facilitated international diplomacy engagements for the U.S. Embassy and United Nations-ILO in Jakarta.“Nafi embodies the kind of globally attuned, impact-driven leadership that defines the next generation of investment strategy,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group. “His ability to bridge policy, technology, and finance will be instrumental in helping us identify new opportunity sets in Asia and beyond—particularly in the ESG and sustainable infrastructure space.”Fluent in both English and Bahasa Indonesia, and skilled in data analytics, regulatory frameworks, and innovation ecosystems, Nafi will play a key role in expanding Balfour’s ESG initiatives and strategic dialogue with partners in government, development finance, and mission-aligned capital.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment boutique and alternative asset manager specializing in multi-asset portfolios, private equity, structured finance, and global macro strategies. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, BCG provides bespoke financial solutions to institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW individuals. Guided by a people-first philosophy and deep market insight, the firm is committed to delivering performance with purpose across asset classes and geographies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.