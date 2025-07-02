Balfour Capital Welcomes Simão Gourgel as Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

The greatest risk is not taking any risk. In today’s world, you have to be willing to take calculated risks to stay ahead.” — Jorge Paulo Lemann (Co-founder of 3G Capital)

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Simão Gourgel as Investment Advisor, supporting the firm’s expansion in operational excellence and multi-asset execution across global markets. With a foundation in financial economics and multi-lingual capabilities, Simão brings strong analytical discipline, trade infrastructure expertise, and international experience to Balfour’s growing investment team.Simão Gourgel is a versatile finance professional with deep technical fluency in trade operations, risk control, and data analytics. He holds a Master’s degree in Monetary and Financial Economics and has successfully passed the CFA Level I examination, reinforcing his foundation in portfolio theory, equity analysis, and fixed income valuation.Most recently, Simão served at BNP Paribas as a Controls and Investigations Analyst, where he managed cash and securities reconciliation, trade lifecycle management, and SWIFT messaging oversight for high-volume equity and fixed income operations. His mandate included resolving settlement breaks, securities lending discrepancies, and process failures—working closely with global middle office and front-line trading teams to maintain integrity and compliance across multi-billion-dollar flows. Simão was also instrumental in driving internal process enhancements and training global colleagues across departments.Earlier in his career, he completed a traineeship at Vaincre Ltd as a Junior Equity Trader, where he executed trades across various equity instruments, monitored live markets, and developed trading strategies grounded in macroeconomic conditions and real-time risk metrics.Simão’s analytical and technical toolkit includes Python, Power BI, and Excel for modeling, dashboarding, and investment research applications. His ability to bridge real-time trade execution with systematic data review makes him a valuable contributor to both strategic advisory and day-to-day operational mandates.“Simão represents the kind of operational and analytical rigor that is critical to our execution-first ethos,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group. “His experience across trade lifecycles, cross-border reconciliation, and multi-asset support ensures our clients benefit from seamless infrastructure and institutional-grade oversight. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”Fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, Simão is well-positioned to support clients and trading teams across Europe, Latin America, and emerging markets. His appointment reflects Balfour’s ongoing investment in operational infrastructure and advisory talent aligned with global best practices.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment boutique and alternative asset manager specializing in multi-asset portfolios, private equity, structured finance, and global macro strategies. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, BCG provides bespoke financial solutions to institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW individuals. Guided by a people-first philosophy and deep market insight, the firm is committed to delivering performance with purpose across asset classes and geographies.

