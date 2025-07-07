Balfour Capital Welcomes Zvikomborero Mutsindiri as Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

The best advice I can give you is to ask yourself what you want, then ask yourself what is true — and then ask yourself what should be done about it.” — Ray Dalio

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global boutique investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zvikomborero Mutsindiri as an Investment Advisor. Based in Dubai, Mr. Mutsindiri joins the firm as part of its broader strategic initiative to expand its footprint across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with a focus on delivering technical excellence, personalized investment strategies, and sustainable portfolio solutions to institutional and private clients.Zvikomborero Mutsindiri brings over five years of cross-sector financial experience across banking, investment services, and fintech. His core competencies include financial engineering, portfolio optimization, credit and risk analysis, and client relationship management. Mr. Mutsindiri’s appointment reinforces Balfour Capital Group’s commitment to combining analytical depth with regional expertise to serve its globally diverse client base.Prior to joining Balfour Capital Group, Mr. Mutsindiri served as Client Relationship Manager at Old Mutual – CABS, where he led corporate relationship strategies, performed credit evaluations, and oversaw a multi-sector client portfolio. His work was instrumental in driving customer satisfaction and asset growth. He also held prior roles at First Capital Bank in both Bulawayo and Harare, where he provided commercial banking advisory services across risk management, facility structuring, and securities evaluation.Earlier in his career, Mr. Mutsindiri worked with Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC) and Sattech Holdings, gaining broad exposure to operational finance, financial reporting, budgeting, and project-based capital deployment. These experiences provided a robust grounding in financial modeling, investment analysis, and technology-oriented process improvement.Mr. Mutsindiri holds a B.Tech (Hons) in Financial Engineering from Harare Institute of Technology and is certified across several globally respected credentialing programs, including the Financial Planning & Wealth Management Professional (FPWMP™), Capital Markets & Securities Analyst (CMSA), and the Corporate Finance Certificate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ). His technical skill set includes portfolio management, capital markets, credit risk, valuation, and structured product analysis.“Zvikomborero brings a rare combination of financial rigor, client-first thinking, and regional insight to our advisory platform,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “His experience across Africa’s banking and investment ecosystems, coupled with his technical credentials and new base in Dubai, position him perfectly to support our institutional expansion and deliver long-term value to clients across the MEA corridor.”In his new role, Mr. Mutsindiri will support institutional and private clients with bespoke investment strategies, portfolio construction, and credit-linked solutions. He will also contribute to BCG’s thought leadership initiatives and product innovation at the intersection of finance and technology.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment boutique and alternative asset manager specializing in multi-asset portfolios, private equity, structured finance, and global macro strategies. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, BCG provides bespoke financial solutions to institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW individuals. Guided by a people-first philosophy and deep market insight, the firm is committed to delivering performance with purpose across asset classes and geographies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.