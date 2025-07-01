AVer Europe and Charmex Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership

AVer Europe & Charmex Partnership

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leader in video collaboration, ProAV and education technology, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Charmex Internacional S.A.U (“Charmex”), a specialist audiovisual (AV) distributor based in Spain. Through this alliance, Charmex will serve as an official distributor of AVer’s full range of innovative AV solutions—including PTZ cameras, visualisers, and collaboration systems—across the Spanish market.

Founded in 1986, Charmex has established a strong reputation as a B2B reference provider in AV solutions. With extensive experience in corporate, education, events, digital signage, streaming, control room, and healthcare sectors, and with manufacturing partnerships for global brands, Charmex delivers best-in-class products and professional services throughout Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charmex to the AVer partner network,” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “Their deep expertise in AV solutions, combined with a well-established presence across Iberia and beyond, aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate collaboration standards for European customers. Together, we’re positioned to deliver seamless, high-quality communication solutions.”

Santiago Verdú, CEO at Charmex, stated, “We view this agreement as a strategic step that allows us to continue expanding our portfolio with high value-added solutions. The inclusion of AVer's specialized products for corporate video collaboration, ProAV and education will allow Charmex to continue offering added value, thanks to our ability to integrate the entire solution, from technical advice to after-sales support”.

He further emphasized, “With this alliance we reinforce our commitment to offer our customers a complete, reliable and tailored proposal adapted to the requirements of each project”, Santiago Verdú adds.

Together, AVer and Charmex are setting a new standard for AV distribution—uniting innovation, service, and reach to empower organisations with smarter, more connected communication experiences.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is the regional arm of AVer, a world-renowned provider of video communication, ProAV and learning technologies. With a trusted reputation for quality, reliability, and innovative design, AVer offers a broad suite of audio-visual products including PTZ cameras, document cameras, and interactive solution kits tailored for education, business, and government sectors. AVer Europe operates through a robust network of distributors and resellers, delivering excellence in both hardware and service.

About Charmex

Charmex, a B2B audiovisual supplier of Technology applied to Communication, began its professional career in 1986. Since then, has established agreements with the most relevant manufacturers. The development of Solutions with the latest technology has led them to a leadership position and expansion internationally. The main business units are Corporate, Immersive solutions, Digital Signage, Events, Streaming, Education, Control Rooms, and Healthcare.



