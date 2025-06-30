ECOcentrix: Empowering Sustainable Energy Since 2011

Mollie Olson - ECOcentrix Solar and Roofing Solutions

Woman-Owned, Family-Run Company Continues to Lead the Industry in Solar and Roofing Solutions Across Missouri and Illinois Since 2011.

ECOcentrix, a respected leader in residential and commercial solar energy and roofing, proudly celebrates over 14+ years in operation as a local, woman-owned business dedicated to creating healthier, sustainable environments.

Founded in 2011 by Mollie Olson, ECOcentrix has grown into a trusted name known for unmatched customer care, an industry-leading warranty, and a genuine passion for community improvement.

"Growing up in a family that valued building strong communities taught me the importance of integrity and care in everything we do," says Olson.

Under Mollie’s leadership, ECOcentrix has distinguished itself as one of the region's trusted providers of commercial and residential solar, complete energy solutions and roof repairs and replacements, for both homes and businesses in St. Louis, as well as across Missouri and Illinois.

Her extensive expertise is backed by numerous certifications, including BPI Building Analyst, RESNET Home Energy Rater, and AEE Certified Energy Auditor (CEA) Mollie also contributes her expertise as the Energy Expert on the St. Louis County Building Code Review Committee.

In 2020, Mollie and her husband Aaron expanded ECOcentrix’s services, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge residential and commercial solar solutions into their established energy efficiency and construction offerings. This expansion aligned perfectly with their commitment to sustainability and community-driven initiatives.

“Our goal is always to ensure our customers have reliable, clean energy solutions with exceptional service. We’re proud to offer an industry-leading warranty on roofing and solar projects, demonstrating our commitment to long-term quality and customer satisfaction,” said Olson.

As uncertainty grows around the future of the 30% federal Residential Clean Energy Credit, many in Missouri and Illinois are choosing to go solar now—taking advantage of solar incentives while they last.

The ECOcentrix team also provides reliable and trusted roofing solutions across Missouri and Illinois for both residential and commercial properties. Providing repairs and full roof replacements with industry-leading warranty, designed to withstand the Midwest’s unpredictable weather.

As ECOcentrix moves forward, Mollie Olson remains dedicated to empowering more homeowners and businesses to adopt renewable energy solutions.

