Alectric Renewables Celebrates Over a Decade in Business

100MW Rooftop Commercial Solar Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Alectric Renewables celebrates ten years of rapid growth.

From humble beginnings, the small start-up solar construction company founded by two Irish expatriates has grown into a solar energy powerhouse, with more than 2.5 GW of assets under development in North America and Europe.

On Earth Day 2015, Alan Morrissey along with his brother Rob, had a vision – to develop and build the highest quality solar energy projects in the Ontario marketplace and further afield.

Alan, a Civil Engineer by education and formerly a Construction Manager for an Ontario based solar developer and EPC, knew there was a better way.

The company’s development over its first decade confirms that judgement.

2015 -2018

Alectric Renewables builds multiple commercial and industrial solar rooftop and ground mount projects under the Ontario Government’s Feed-In-Tariff program, for end-users such as Panasonic and various other solar developers across the province.

2018-2022

After the Ontario Government cancels the FIT program, Alectric Renewables turns towards turn-key development of commercial and industrial solar rooftop projects in Ontario, for clients such as Grove Construction, Abacus Self Storage, NRT Technologies, The Cotton Factory, Toolway Industries, PDI Bulk Logistics, and other large commercial industrial clients.

In response to the pandemic, Alectric Renewables digitizes its operations, including project management, health and safety reporting and customer service.

2023-2025

Alectric Renewables expands its C&I customer base to include global clients Johnson & Johnson and Aviva Insurance.

Alectric Renewables builds the largest rooftop solar PV system in Canada to date at 4.7MW, in cooperation with its partners, and expands its operations into the United States, developing and building the largest solar PV system in Norfolk, Virginia at 2.01MW. The system is the first UL3741 compliant system on a metal roof in the United States.

2025 onwards

Alectric Renewables is continuing its expansion into the US solar energy market with a solution which is compliant with increasingly stringent US domestic content requirements.

The company’s next 2 projects in its US rooftop portfolio are 6.95MW and 2.83MW in South Carolina to start construction in the coming weeks and a 3.2MW rooftop starting in Texas in Q3 2025 with 6 more rooftop projects in Puerto Rico ranging from 600kw – 2.5MW starting construction in Q4 2025.

All of these projects are currently going through engineering and procurement now as well as our first hybrid solar + BESS system in Ontario, 2.3MW solar + 5MWh BESS.

We have also moved into the European PV market, with 4 projects equaling 43MW in Germany to be interconnected by end of Q4 2025 and two 60MW projects in Sweden and the UK to start construction Q4 2025/Q1 2026 with other developments in Wind, Hydroelectric, BESS, Solar + BESS and Hydrogen at early to mid-stage development.

Finally, Alectric Renewables is now providing Power Purchase Agreements to clients in the United States and Canada, giving clients a new option for the adoption of solar energy.

Alectric Renewables’ private equity partners currently own and operate 1.22 GW of solar assets in the US and Europe and are currently building 250MW in the US and 700MW in the EU in the ground mount space.

Read our story here–our history and what to expect from Alectric Renewables in the next decade.

Happy Earth Day 2025!

