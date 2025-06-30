Special Investigating Unit on quarterly meeting to strengthen accountability and ethical leadership

The Local Government Anti-Corruption Forum (LGACF) convened its quarterly meeting on Thursday, 26 June 2025, to assess progress in combating corruption and promoting ethical governance in municipalities across South Africa. Established in September 2020 under the chairship of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and supported by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) as the secretariat, the forum brings together key stakeholders from government, law enforcement, business, and civil society to enhance collaboration in rooting out corruption at the local government level.

The meeting provided a platform for critical updates on ongoing investigations into fraud and corruption within municipalities, with progress reports presented by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, also known as the Hawks). These reports underscored the forum’s commitment to accountability and the importance of a coordinated approach in addressing malfeasance. Additionally, the steering committee shared updates on anti-corruption awareness and education initiatives, including workshops and training programmes for local government officials. These programmes focus on corruption prevention, ethics training, fraud risk assessments, and governance reforms, aligning with the broader objectives of the District Development Model (DDM).

The LGACF has made significant strides since its inception, including improved collaboration between CoGTA, provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies in municipal investigations. The forum has also facilitated targeted anti-corruption communication campaigns, strengthening partnerships between government and civil society to foster transparency and public trust.

As the LGACF continues its work, it remains a vital platform for driving systemic change, ensuring that local government institutions serve communities with integrity and accountability. The forum’s efforts are crucial to restoring public confidence and advancing South Africa’s developmental goals, as outlined in the National Development Plan 2030.

The LGACF will continue to meet quarterly, with progress reports to be shared with relevant oversight bodies and the public when appropriate.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates