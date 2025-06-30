Janus Kinases Jaks Inhibitor Drug Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drug Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drug Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global JAKs Inhibitor Drug Market Expected To Grow?

The janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $5.74 billion in 2024 to $6.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in autoimmune diseases, expansion beyond rheumatoid arthritis, increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases, aging population, and favorable reimbursement policies.

What Is The Projected Growth And Market Size Of The JAKs Inhibitor Drug Market?

The janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased treatment options for immunological diseases, an increasing number of approved indications, growing patient awareness and education, increasing treatment accessibility, and increased focus on immunotherapy. Major trends in the forecast period include a shift to oral therapies, digital therapeutics integration, strategic partnerships and collaborations, advances in combination therapies, and investments in research and development.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24578&type=smp

What are the key drivers propelling the growth of the JAKs inhibitor drug market?

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to propel the growth of the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market going forward. Autoimmune diseases are conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's healthy cells and tissues. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is due to genetic factors, as certain genetic predispositions can make individuals more susceptible to immune system dysfunction. Janus kinase JAK inhibitors are useful for autoimmune diseases to target and block specific enzymes involved in the immune response, reducing inflammation and preventing the immune system from attacking the body's tissues. For instance, in June 2024, according to a report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australian-based governmental organization, in 2021–22, there were 10,000 hospitalizations for rheumatoid arthritis, a 25% increase from the previous year's 8,000, equating to a rate of 39 hospitalizations per 100,000 population. Therefore, the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases drives the growth of the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/janus-kinases-jaks-inhibitor-drug-global-market-report

Who Are The Dominant Players In The JAKS Inhibitor Drug Market?

Major companies operating in the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Theravance Biopharma Inc., Celon Pharma S.A., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., Dizal Jiangsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd.

What Are The Latest Trends In The JAKS Inhibitor Drug Market?

Major companies operating in the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market are focusing on obtaining regulatory approvals to expand their therapeutic indications, accelerate market entry, and gain a competitive edge. Regulatory approvals refer to official authorizations granted by health authorities that allow pharmaceutical companies to market and sell a drug after demonstrating its safety and efficacy for specific medical conditions. For instance, in April 2025, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for RINVOQ upadacitinib, an oral Janus kinase JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis GCA. This targets JAK1 and upadacitinib and disrupts the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, critical for transmitting signals from pro-inflammatory cytokines involved in immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. The approval offers a valuable new treatment option that can help reduce reliance on glucocorticoids associated with significant side effects, thereby addressing a critical unmet need in GCA management and improving patient outcomes.

How Is The Jaks Inhibitor Drug Market Divided Into Specific Segments?

The janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: JAK1 Inhibitor, JAK2 Inhibitor, JAK3 Inhibitor, Other Types

2 By Drug Type: Selective JAK Inhibitors, Non-Selective JAK Inhibitors, Oral JAK Inhibitors, Other Drug Types

3 By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

4 By Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Atopic Dermatitis, Ulcerative Colitis

5 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By JAK1 Inhibitor: Filgotinib, Upadacitinib, Itacitinib, Abrocitinib, Brepocitinib

2 By JAK2 Inhibitor: Fedratinib, Pacritinib, Momelotinib, Gandotinib, NS-018

3 By JAK3 Inhibitor: Tofacitinib, PF-06651600, Ritlecitinib

4 By Other Types: Baricitinib, Ruxolitinib, Oclacitinib, Delgocitinib, Peficitinib

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Jaks Inhibitor Drug Market?

North America was the largest region in the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor market in 2024. The regions covered in the janus kinases JAKs inhibitor drug market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Kinase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kinase-inhibitors-global-market-report

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tyrosine-kinase-inhibitors-global-market-report

mTOR Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mtor-inhibitors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.