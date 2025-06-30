Bergamot Oil Market to Surpass USD 60 Billion by 2035 Amid Soaring Demand for Clean Label Products

Bergamot Oil Market

Bergamot oil market to reach USD 60.3 billion by 2035, driven by demand for natural, clean-label ingredients in wellness and personal care products.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bergamot oil market is projected to expand from USD 24.8 billion in 2024 to USD 60.3 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 8.4% over the 2025–2035 forecast period.Bergamot oil, prized for its natural calming, antibacterial, and analgesic qualities, is experiencing surging demand across key application areas such as aromatherapy, cosmetics, and functional beverages. Rising consumer preference for plant‑based, clean‑label ingredients is driving its use in premium formulations, positioning bergamot oil as a key innovation catalyst in health‑conscious and fragrance‑oriented product lines.Recognized for its natural calming and antibacterial properties, demand is surging across the personal care and wellness sectors. With growing consumer preference for plant-based ingredients and clean-label formulations, bergamot oil is emerging as a key ingredient driving innovation and premiumization in health-conscious and fragrance-oriented markets.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=87 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global bergamot oil market is projected to grow from US$ 24.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 60.3 billion by 2035.The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of approximately 8.4% during the forecast period (2025–2035).Organic bergamot oil is expected to account for around 64% of the market share by 2027.Europe and North America together are forecasted to contribute approximately 60% of the global consumption by 2027.Skin & personal care applications are projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% through the forecast period.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bergamot Oil Market:Prominent players in the market are Bunge Limited, Symrise AG, Cargill Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., among others.Key Market Drivers:Therapeutic & Clinical Adoption: The anxiolytic, antimicrobial, and analgesic effects of bergamot oil have spurred its integration into clinical aromatherapy, psychiatric care, and dermatological products, reflecting a shift toward medical‑grade applications.Premium Fragrance Appeal: With its distinct citrus aroma and association with Calabria, Italy—a region granted geographical indication (GI) status—bergamot oil has become a coveted ingredient in luxury perfumery.Regional Insights:Europe remains a powerhouse in consumption, upheld by cultural affinity for natural therapies and strong regulatory support for “clean beauty.” Italy, France, and Germany continue to dominate, with Italy being both a major consumer and leading producer.Market Outlook:The forecast underscores significant growth driven by wellness-centric consumer trends, therapeutic endorsements, and premium cosmetics demand. The market’s value trajectory—nearly tripling over a decade—illustrates its rising strategic importance across multiple industries.Bergamot Oil Market News:In February 2024, Unilever's Lynx brand introduces the Fine Fragrance Collection, including Aqua Bergamot as one of five upmarket fragrances. Created by expert perfumers, Aqua Bergamot combines citrus bright and aquatic depth. The launch introduces premium fragrance experiences to mass consumers, uniting sophistication and affordability in redefining everyday scent for younger generations.It debuted in February 2024 Italian Bergamot, a high-end fragrance celebrating the Amalfi Coast and rooted in Calabrian bergamot oil. With its citrus, spice, and wood notes, this fragrance brings out the crisp, sophisticated nature of bergamot. It refines daily laundry with fine fragrance depth based on the richness of natural essential oils.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=87 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Bergamot Oil Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The bergamot oil market is segmented by type into organic, conventional, cold-pressed, distilled, furocoumarin-free, and blended/formulated. By product form, it includes essential oil (pure), roll-ons, creams/lotions, capsules/tablets, and blends. Based on application, it is used for mood enhancement, acne control, hair and scalp care, digestive support, and fragrance. By end use, it serves food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, skin & personal care, haircare, aromatherapies, and others. Regionally, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global citrus essential oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and hit a valuation of US$ 6 billion by 2032, up from its current size of US$ 4 billion in 2022.The citrus oil market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 9.6 billion in 2025 to USD 17 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 5.1%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

