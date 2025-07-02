ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd Go Live in Vietnam, Digitizing Shipping Workflows Across Major Ports

ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd launch digital shipping solutions across Vietnam’s key ports, streamlining documentation, payments, and BL visibility for faster trade.

Vietnam’s logistics sector is evolving fast. With Hapag-Lloyd, we’re delivering digital solutions that bring speed, visibility, and efficiency to businesses across the region.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the trusted digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, has officially launched its services in Vietnam in partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. This strategic expansion brings fully digitized shipping capabilities to three of Vietnam’s busiest trade hubs: Ho Chi Minh (VNSGN), Vung Tau (VNVUT), and Hai Phong (VNHPH), streamlining critical operations for importers, exporters, and logistics providers across the country.The go-live with Hapag-Lloyd marks a key milestone in ODeX’s Southeast Asia growth strategy, transforming traditional email-based processes into a unified, secure platform that offers end-to-end visibility and automation across shipping documentation and payments.Key features introduced in Vietnam include real-time tracking of Arrival Notices and Bill of Lading (BL) details, seamless digital access to carrier-issued and legal BKAV invoices, and versatile payment options that support invoice selection, bulk payments, and individual transactions. Additionally, users can digitally submit and manage invoice extension requests. Enhanced delegation capabilities, both blanket and shipment-specific, allow Consignees and Shippers to authorize Agents digitally, or vice versa, using BL numbers—eliminating the need for physical Letters of Authority (LOA/LOI).These advancements deliver measurable improvements to Vietnam’s logistics operations. Users gain complete document transparency through a single interface, reduced dependence on email communication, accelerated processing for payments , and automated tracking of delegation tasks. By channeling all transactions through the ODeX platform, Vietnamese businesses can significantly cut turnaround times, minimize repetitive follow-ups, and achieve greater control over shipment management."Vietnam is a vibrant and fast-growing trade market, and we’re excited to bring ODeX to this important region in partnership with Hapag-Lloyd," said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. "By digitizing critical workflows like invoices, payments, and BL visibility, we're delivering the speed, transparency, and efficiency that today’s global logistics demand."This launch represents a shared commitment by ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd to enhance the shipping ecosystem in Vietnam and across Asia by enabling reliable, real-time, and fully compliant digital trade operations.About ODeXODeX is a leading platform in the digital transformation of export-import (EXIM) trade services, automating and simplifying documentation and payment processes for the ocean shipping industry. Connecting over 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, ODeX offers customizable digital solutions for invoicing, payments, document management, and regulatory compliance—enabling seamless collaboration and real-time visibility among stakeholders.For more information on ODeX’s services in Vietnam, visit www.odexglobal.com

