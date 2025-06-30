Comedy Oakland Announces High-Value $99 Summer Season Pass & New Family Friendly Comedy Series Launching July 4

Comedy Oakland Comedy Show 2025 Summer Season Pass Family Friendly First Fridays

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the Bay Area’s premier comedian-run live stand-up showcase, is thrilled to unveil two exciting updates for summer 2025.

🔥 Summer Season Pass – Unlimited Laughter for $99

This is your Season Pass to Comedy Oakland — our all-you-can-laugh buffet of stand-up comedy, sarcasm, and social commentary. Buy once, attend all summer. It’s like a gym membership, but for your funny bone. You get entry to all Comedy Oakland shows this summer (between July 1 and September 30). Shows are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Locations include: Seawolf Pub, Quinn's Lighthouse, The Lumpia Company, Calabash. You get a healthy dose of laughter throughout the season along with delicious food and drinks served. No drink minimums. No hidden fees. You also get instant clout in your group chat. Limited passes available, get yours now. Because comedy is great, but space is not.

🎉 Family Friendly First Fridays — Starting Friday July 4

Looking for a fun, screen-free night out the whole family can enjoy? Comedy Oakland brings clean, all-ages comedy shows to the stage every First Friday of the month at The Lumpia Company (288 9th Ave, Oakland)!

✅ Family friendly jokes

✅ Hilarious, professional performers

✅ No drink minimums, no age limits — just big laughs for all generations!

Perfect for family night, date night with the kids, or anyone who loves smart, silly comedy without the R‑rating.

Grab your seats now and make Family Fridays a tradition.

🎭 What Makes Comedy Oakland Stand Out

Since its founding in 2009 by the world's only Indian Jewish comedian Samson Koletkar, Comedy Oakland has curated a tight-knit, community-driven comedy experience. With no drink minimums, no hidden fees, accessible street parking, and shows held in intimate venues like The Lumpia Company, Calabash Restaurant, Quinn's Lighthouse, and Seawolf Pub, audiences enjoy an attentive, high-energy environment without distractions.

The company has earned accolades including multiple wins for “Best Comedy Night” from the East Bay Express readers and glowing reviews from the SF Chronicle, ABC7, and others.

📅 Summer Schedule Overview

Summer Season Pass (Thurs–Sat, July 1 – September 30)

Unlimited access to all regular shows across Comedy Oakland venues.

Family-Friendly First Fridays (8:00 PM, July 4 & every first Friday after)

Clean comedy suitable for all ages at The Lumpia Company.

Regular Adult Stand-Up

Every Thursday, Friday, & Saturday night featuring a rotating roster of diverse, professional comedians, including performers featured on Last Comic Standing, Sirius XM, and major comedy tours.

🎟️ Ticket and Pass Details

Season Pass ($99) – One pass to all Thursday, Friday, & Saturday shows through September 30. Purchase on Eventbrite while supplies last.

Individual Show Tickets – Available online and at the door; early purchase recommended.

Buy season pass & individual shows tickets on ComedyOakland.Eventbrite.com

📍 Contact & More Info

Comedy Oakland

Email: info@ComedyOakland.com

Phone: (510) 214‑2626

Website: www.ComedyOakland.com

About Comedy Oakland

A comedian-run live stand-up production company since 2009, Comedy Oakland brings together professional and emerging comics from across the Bay Area and beyond, delivering fresh, diverse, and smart comedy in intimate venues, with no drink minimums, no hidden fees, and a loyal local following.

