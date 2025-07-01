WURKKOS Will Unveil HD03 Clip-on Light with 680 LM & RGB Lighting on July 2nd

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable lighting brand WURKKOS will unveil of its latest innovation: the HD03 clip-on light on July 2nd. Fun to use. Built to go. Styled to glow.Compact yet powerful, the HD03 delivers up to 680 lumens and features over 20 RGB light modes in an ultra-portable form factor. The HD03 will be available for pre-order at a special price of $16.91(45% off the retail price $30.75), from July 2nd to July 7th, 2025. Six days only, exclusively on www.wurkkos.com for the first time.Pocket SizeThe WURKKOS HD03 is in pocket size—fitting effortlessly in your palm and weighing just 49 grams (battery included). Whether used for everyday carry, outdoor exploration, or emergency backup, it offers quick access and reliable performance in a minimal footprint.MONSTER-Level Brightness & PerformanceBoasting a MONSTER level of brightness, the HD03 delivers up to 680 lumens with a beam throw reaching up to 180 meters. It supports both spot and flood lighting modes:• Spotlight mode: 680 lumens with up to 36 hours runtime• Floodlight mode: 87° ultra-wide beam angle for full-scene coverageIngenious MONSTER DesignThe design of the HD03 is inspired by a bold “big-eyed” aesthetic, adding fun to your gear. Its streamlined silhouette balances playful character with high performance, making it a standout for users who expect both style and substance in their everyday gear.20+ Dynamic RGB ModesThe HD03 is equipped with over 20 RGB lighting modes, including:• Full-Color Stepless Gradient Dimming• 20+ RGB Color Modes Switch (13 single colors + 7 dynamic lighting effects)The intuitive interface enables real-time customization without requiring an app. The HD03 supports everything from night shoots to party ambiance and mood lighting.Three Mounting OptionsThe HD03 offers 3 compatible carry options for various scenarios:Magnetic attraction, clip-on, lanyard loop. This clip light can be effortlessly clipped, hung, or attached. Enjoy hands-free convenience in a powerful light.Availability & PricingThe HD03 will be available for pre-order at a special price of $16.91 (45% off the retail price $30.75) from July 2nd to July 7th, 2025. Six days only, exclusively on the WURKKOS official website for the first time.Link for Pre-order: https://brand.wurkkos.com/Light-hd03 Links of All Platforms for First Sale: https://linktr.ee/WKHD03 About WURKKOSFounded in 2019, WURKKOS is a Leap-Class leader in portable lighting, whose product range spans diverse lighting tools, like diving lights, EDC gear lights, flashlights, etc. Under the slogan “Light To Leap”, WURKKOS is devoted to redefining portable lighting by reshaping product form, functional logic, and aesthetic expression through its tactical design language. This is WURKKOS—light the way for those ready to leap.For more information, please follow us on:Wurkkos flashlight

