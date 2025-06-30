Superior Staffing Inc Wins 2025 Excellence Award From ThreeBestRated® for Bridging Gap Between Job Seekers and Employers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right candidates is a challenging task that makes employers stress about. This is where Superior Staffing Inc. comes in to help employers find the right and potential candidates who meet their requirements and job descriptions.
They have earned a strong reputation in Oklahoma City as a respected staffing firm. At the helm proudly stands Crystal Wynne, the owner, who has been providing job placement services for over 20 years. As the founder of the firm, she brings in a mission of connecting top talents with great companies, which propels the growth of the firm and helps them to meet the 50-Point Inspection criteria of ThreeBestRated® and earn a spot among the top three staffing firms in Oklahoma City.
Superior Staffing - Setting the Standard in Staffing
Superior Staffing is dedicated to helping businesses and recruiters to hire potential candidates and job seekers to grow in their careers by directing them to the right path. Their skilled team of recruiters brings to the table a wealth of experience and smart, alternative solutions to traditional recruitment methods. Doing so, they eliminate the overwhelming task of recruiting, reduce the cost associated with the process and increase the productivity of the businesses. The team extends their services to include,
>> Payroll services
>> Employee Leasing
>> Temporary and Permanent hiring
>> Probational hiring and many more.
Superior Staffing goes above and beyond in achieving excellence in what they are doing. They believe that every company/individual is unique, and so are their requirements. They tailor their services to suit each business’s requirements, job roles, and company culture. They are fully committed to ensuring client satisfaction which is what sets them apart in the competitive industry.
Over the years, Superior Staffing has won multiple awards, including:
● The Best Employment Agency award in Oklahoma in 2022
● City’s Best Award (2023 and 2024)
● Largest Employment Agency in Oklahoma 2021 by the Journal Records.
Here is what Superior Staffing’s Clients Say About Them…
“This is the second time I have been into the Superior Staffings office. I have spoken on the phone with Walter before coming in and he was courteous, professional & thorough. I appreciate that. I feel like Superior Staffing goes above and beyond to assist potential employees & applicants with finding a role/job opportunity that best suits them and their needs. Thank you to all the staff @Superior!!”
“This place is wonderful and will get you a job in no time! Seriously, the turn around is unbelievable! They select a range of jobs that fit your qualifications and needs, and bam, just like a matchmaker they hook you up. Walter in particular is amazingly kind, warm, informative and helpful. If you're looking for a job I'd highly recommend it!!”
“I had a great experience with Superior Staffing. The staff was professional, friendly, and genuinely cared about matching me with the right opportunities. Whether you are looking for short-term work or a potential long-term role, I highly recommend Superior Staffing for their efficiency and dedication.”
For those who are seeking to hire the prospective candidates or find the right job or role that suits their requirements, visit superiorstaffinginc.com to get the expert support.
Crystal Wynne
