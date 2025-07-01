FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY “GUITAR LESSONS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy GUITAR LESSONS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy GUITAR LESSONS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 1, 2025.

GUITAR LESSONS is the story of a 15-year-old Metis boy and a cantankerous oilfield contractor who learn to grow up together over guitar lessons. Leland (Kaden Noskiye) is a 15-year-old Metis boy living in Northern Canada. After inheriting an old guitar from a father he never knew, he sets out to find someone who can teach him to play. Ray (Corb Lund) is a local 50-year-old oilfield contractor. Ray is handsome and wealthy, with a weakness for women. He was something of a rock star back in the day, but found success in the oil patch of Alberta, and never looked back. When Leland asks Ray for guitar lessons, Ray refuses - but Leland persists. One day Ray sees Leland's guitar, recognizing it as one played by an old bandmate. From there Ray starts taking an interest in the boy, and the guitar. When Leland endures a beating rather than help some local thugs rob Ray’s garage of its vintage motorcycles, Ray’s investment in the boy increases. Encouraged by the few people close to him, Ray relents, and the lessons commence. And a poor 15-year-old Metis boy and a rich 50-year-old colonizer learn to grow up together over guitar lessons.

Written and directed by Aaron James, GUITAR LESSONS was produced by Aaron James. The featured cast includes: Corb Lund (‘Ray Mitchell’), Conway Kootenay (‘Ernie Ghostkeeper’), Kaden Noskiye (‘Leland Parenteau’), Lianna Makuch (‘Denise’), William Auger (‘Bruiser’), Roseanne Supernault (‘Rayleen’), and Marie Zydek (‘Veronica’).

“Guitar Lessons is a story about a people and a place under pressure: family, race, romance, class - the headaches for which we have no pill,” said filmmaker Aaron James. “Then it brings us back with a hug to some easily forgotten truths, like life is hard but some kindness and a well-tuned guitar can go a long way."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire GUITAR LESSONS directly with the filmmaker Aaron James.

GUITAR LESSONS website: www.imdb.com/title/tt15288700

