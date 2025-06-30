Soybean Oil Market is Expected to Achieve USD 43.2 Billion at CAGR of 5.3% by 2035

Soybean oil market to reach USD 43.2 billion by 2035, driven by rising demand in food, biofuels, and sustainable industrial applications.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global soybean oil market is projected to reach USD 43.2 billion by 2035, rising from USD 24.6 billion in 2024. Between 2025 and 2035, the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, driven by its wide usage in cooking, food manufacturing, and various industrial applications.As a plant-based product, soybean oil supports the rising consumer preference for sustainable and healthier options. Growing emphasis on clean-label formulations and the global shift toward renewable materials are further elevating its importance in the food and bio-based industries, positioning soybean oil as a critical player in both international trade and nutrition trends.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Drivers of the Soybean Oil MarketThe global soybean oil market is primarily fueled by rising demand across both industrial and nutritional sectors, supported by a strong sustainability-oriented policy framework. One of the most compelling growth factors is the increasing use of soybean oil in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, thanks to its emollient properties, high oxidative stability, and bio-based, clean-label profile. These attributes make it an ideal ingredient in formulations targeting health-conscious and eco-aware consumers.Furthermore, the market benefits from a synergistic relationship with the alternative protein sector. As demand for soy-based protein in plant-based foods and animal feed continues to surge, soybean meal production increases, resulting in a parallel rise in soybean oil output as a co-product. This industrial interdependency enhances the efficiency, scalability, and resilience of the soybean oil supply chain—strengthening its role in both food and non-food industries.Altogether, the convergence of sustainable innovation, rising clean-label adoption, and integrated agricultural value chains positions soybean oil as a critical commodity in the global shift toward healthier diets and renewable industrial practices.Regional Trends in the Soybean Oil MarketNorth America remains a dominant force in the global soybean oil market, with the United States leading as both a top producer and consumer. The region benefits from advanced farming technologies, government support for biodiesel mandates, and a robust food processing infrastructure. Soybean oil plays a dual role—serving as a staple in packaged food production and as a renewable fuel component, particularly in biodiesel blending. Regulatory initiatives promoting clean energy and sustainable agriculture continue to drive demand.Europe is witnessing a steady rise in soybean oil consumption, largely fueled by consumer preference for sustainable, non-GMO food products. Countries like Germany and France are spearheading efforts in bio-based fuel development, encouraging the use of soybean oil in biodiesel production. Additionally, the Mediterranean foodservice sector is a key contributor, with soybean oil widely used for frying and salad dressings, thanks to its neutral taste and health-oriented appeal.Overall, both regions are leveraging soybean oil’s versatility to meet evolving demands in nutrition, clean-label food trends, and renewable energy adoption, making it a vital commodity across diverse end-use sectors.Competitive AnalysisThe global soybean oil market is highly competitive and evolving, with major players such as Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Associated British Foods (ACH), Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Wilmar International Limited, and Louis Dreyfus Company leading the industry.These companies are capitalizing on the rising demand for plant-based, clean-label, and non-GMO ingredients, especially in food processing, biofuels, and specialty chemicals. To remain competitive, industry leaders are focusing on streamlining supply chains, enhancing processing automation, and developing low-linolenic soybean oil variants that offer better stability and health benefits.Two prevailing strategies dominate the competitive landscape:Vertical integration by regional players for cost efficiency and tighter control over quality.Sustainability investments by global corporations, emphasizing traceability, carbon reduction, and eco-friendly practices.Technological innovation and specialty product development are also playing pivotal roles in differentiation, as companies respond to stricter environmental regulations and shifting consumer expectations.Recent Development:In May 2025, Resinall partnered with Azelis to launch a soy-based alternative to tall oil fatty acid (TOFA)—a sustainable solution for specialty chemicals. This innovation reduces dependence on fossil and pine-based feedstocks and supports eco-conscious manufacturing in sectors like lubricants, alkyd resins, and adhesives, reinforcing soybean oil’s role beyond food into industrial green chemistry.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Soybean Oil MarketBy Product Type :ProcessedVirginBlendedBy Application :CookingLubricants/ PaintsBiodiesel ProductionFeed IngredientCosmetic Base OilsOthersBy End User :FoodserviceFood ProcessorRetailCosmetic & Personal CareBiofuel IndustryPharmaceuticals & NutraceuticalsBy Distribution Channel :Modern TradeFranchise OutletsSpecialty StoresOnlineBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The snus market is projected at USD 3.2 billion in 2025. Fact.MR projects the industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach USD 5.5 billion by 2035.The global Greek yogurt market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.18 Bn in 2022, further expected to reach US$ 12 Bn by registering a CAGR of 11.1% by 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 