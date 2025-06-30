Are Fireworks Bad for Air Quality?

Around the 4th of July, we celebrate our country’s independence by letting off beautiful sparkly fireworks. While amazing to look at, when fireworks go off, particles and gases are released into the air along with splashes of color in the sky. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) air monitoring network often shows high levels of particulate pollution over the 4th of July.

