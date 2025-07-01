Jerry Solomon Named Palo Alto Networks Instructor of the Year 2025 for JAPAC Region

Jerry Solomon with fellow Red Education instructors (L-R Majid Yaseen, Teresa Lozano, Jerry Solomon and Carlos Machado

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Education, a global leader in cybersecurity certification training, is proud to announce that Jerry Solomon has been named Palo Alto Networks Instructor of the Year 2025 for JAPAC (Japan, Asia Pacific, and China).This prestigious award recognises Jerry's exceptional skill, deep technical knowledge, and unwavering commitment to student success across the region. As one of Red Education’s most respected senior instructors, Jerry has consistently earned outstanding feedback from learners and contributed significantly to the advancement of Palo Alto Networks training globally.“Jerry exemplifies the level of expertise and passion we aim to deliver in every Red Education course,” said Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education. “This award reflects Jerry’s personal excellence and also the calibre of our entire instructor team.”With over 20 years in the industry and a reputation for making complex concepts accessible, Jerry Solomon is known for driving real-world understanding in every course he teaches. His classes consistently achieve top ratings, with students praising both his technical insight and engaging teaching style.This award follows Red Education’s recognition earlier this year as Authorized Training Partner of the Year 2024 (JAPAC) by Palo Alto Networks, affirming its position as a trusted certification training partner in the cybersecurity space.---------------------------------About Red EducationRed Education delivers authorised cybersecurity certification training for leading global vendors including Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Fortinet, and more. With over 100,000 students trained in 132 countries and a 4.9-star average rating from 5,000+ reviews, Red Education is 100% focused on technical training excellence.Learn more about Jerry Solomon at https://www.rededucation.com/jerry-solomon-named-palo-alto-networks-japac-instructor-of-the-year-2024/ and Red Education’s Palo Alto Networks courses at https://www.rededucation.com/palo-alto-networks/

