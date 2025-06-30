Key Trend Shaping The Edible Insects Market In 2025: Innovative Edible Products Revolutionize Pet Food Market

The Business Research Company

The edible insects market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.41 billion in 2024 to $3.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising use of BSF for organic waste valorization, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers, low risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases, declining prices of insect-based products, and high cost of plant-based and animal protein.

What Is The Edible Insects Market Growth Forecast?

The edible insects market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising interest in exotic and novel food experiences, diversification of protein sources consumption, increasing willingness of consumers to try insect-based food, increasing importance towards insect farming and rising government initiatives.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers For The Edible Insects Market?

Protein-rich food consumption is growing due to increased health awareness, dietary preferences, and the rising demand for fitness and muscle-building nutrition. Edible insects are used in protein-rich foods as a sustainable and nutrient-dense alternative to traditional protein sources, offering high-quality protein with a lower environmental impact. This was demonstrated, for instance, in July 2024, when the Organisation for Economic cooperation recognized the importance of incorporating insect protein into the diet.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Edible Insects Market?

Key industry players in the edible insects market are Ÿnsect SAS, InnovaFeed SAS, Nutrition Technologies Group, Aspire Food Group, Entobel Holding Pte Ltd, Agriprotein Technologies Inc, Darling Ingredients, Bioflytech S.L., Bugsolutely Inc, Crik Nutrition, Deli Bugs Ltd, Eat Grub Ltd, Entofood Sdn Bhd, Entomo Farms Ltd, Kreca Ento-Food BV, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd, Nutribug Inc, Protenga Pte Ltd., SFly Comgraf SAS, Thailand Unique Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

These industry leaders are setting new trends. For example, many companies are now focusing on developing innovative products, such as molitor mealworm-based pet food, to enhance sustainability and nutritional benefits. This is evident from the case of Ÿnsect, a France-based insect-based food product company, which, in May 2023, launched Sprÿng, a new sustainable brand targeting the pet food market.

How Is The Edible Insects Market Segmented?

The report further segments the market as follows:

1 By Insect Type: Crickets, Black Soldier Flies, Mealworms, Buffalo Worms, Grasshoppers, Ants, Silkworms, Cicadas, Other Edible Insects

2 By Application: Food And Beverage, Feed And Pet Food

3 By End Use: Human Consumption, Animal Nutrition

Significantly, each insect type has its own subsegments. For example, crickets can be further broken down into whole crickets, cricket flour, and cricket protein powder, among others.

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

Regional analysis of the market reveals that Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the edible insects market in 2024. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

