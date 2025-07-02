Maddi Jane Says 'Hello' to Summer Playlists with New Single

Maddi Jane, "Hello" Maddi Jane (Photo: @LilyOnFilm) Maddi Jane (Photo: @LilyOnFilm)

With a shift in focus, the viral sensation and ‘The Voice’ favorite is making an impact in the Christian music market.

There are many stories out there of individuals walking away from their faith. However, my story is about finding it, and never leaving.... That’s what this song is about.”” — Maddi Jane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral sensation Maddi Jane is making a splash in the Christian pop and R&B world with her new summer anthem, “ Hello .” The single made its debut on Friday, June 20th, landing placements on Spotify’s editorial playlists “All New Christian and Gospel” (354k saves) and “Christian Pop” (216k saves) alongside artists like Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, gio. and Bodie. Maddi Jane also took over the GMA Dove Awards’ Instagram stories on Friday, promoting “Hello” and teasing a new single off the forthcoming EP, “Good Plans,” while GMA added “Hello” to their New Music Friday, featuring artists like Brandon Lake, Sondae, Anike, Anne Wilson, and Josiah Queen.“There are many stories out there of individuals walking away from their faith,” says Maddi Jane. “However, my story is about finding it, and never leaving. When I first felt eternal love, God had me at hello, and I just wanted to explore more after that. That’s what this song is about.”Listen to “Hello”: https://symphony.to/maddi-jane/hello Watch "Hello": https://youtu.be/H1TZfEdHGBA Maddi Jane’s previous collaboration with Soul House, “Thankful,” was also placed on Spotify’s “Christian Pop” (216k saves) and Fresh Finds: Faith (51k saves) playlists alongside artists like Jon Keith, Dell Mac, Kodoku, Allison Eide, and Meyta.“Hello” is Maddi Jane’s third release since her 2024 EP, Sorry Attempts at Love, which was released following her successful run on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice.Listen to Sorry Attempts at Love: https://symphony.to/maddi-jane/sorryattemptsatloveep The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter rose to stardom as a young girl after a viral YouTube cover, and quickly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garnering hundreds of millions of views and gaining international attention at just 11 years old, Maddi Jane rapidly became a childhood phenomenon.Having accumulated over 105 million streams, over 3 million followers, and an astonishing 500 million views on YouTube alone, Maddi Jane released her debut album, RAPHA, in August 2022 which received editorial consideration from Spotify “Created by Women” and Apple Music “New in Pop.” She sold out her SXSW debut and was cast for The Voice shortly thereafter. Season 25 premiered in February 2024.Maddi Jane continues to land high-profile sync placements including Love is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Orange County, Married at First Sight, Married to Medicine, Cribs, and more.For fans of Griff, Olivia Dean, Forrest Frank, Madison Ryann Ward, Justin Bieber, and Tori Kelly, the rollout campaign for the new single includes aggressive publicity, radio and sync campaigns, lyric video, fan activations and grassroots efforts through Maddi Jane’s fan funnel, Grouped , editorial playlist support, targeted ads and much more.Maddi Jane is managed by Breakroom17 For more information: www.MaddiJane.com

