ESource AI Course-building Tool Sets Record

ESource L&D Expert Assistant Surpasses Industry Benchmarks with Record-Setting Speed and Automation

With these enhancements, what used to take days or weeks now takes a few minutes. No other L&D solution delivers this level of speed, security, accuracy, and company-specific knowledge integration.” — Joe DiDonato, President, ESource University

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESource AI University today announced the latest benchmark results for its upgraded L&D Expert Assistant, demonstrating industry-leading speed, security, and automation in the development of training content.According to the company, the new benchmark summary shows the ESource L&D Expert Assistant outperforms traditional and AI-enhanced courseware tools by up to 99.98% faster than conventional methods, solidifying its position as the definitive AI-powered solution for learning and development (L&D) teams.Version 2.0+ introduces persistent chat memory, advanced Prompt Optimizer functionality, optional voice input, and seamless integrations with Gamma, DALL·E, InVideo AI, and automated, tech-free hosting workflows for the SMB market with an export option to create SCORM/xAPI compatibility for large organizations with in-house learning management systems.“With these enhancements, what used to take days or weeks now takes minutes,” said Mike Giambra, CEO of ESource Corporation. “No other L&D solution delivers this level of speed, security, accuracy, and company-specific knowledge integration.”Key Benchmark Findings:Instructor-Led Training (ILT): A 1-hour simple ILT course now takes under 10 minutes to produce—200x faster than traditional methods and far ahead of top AI competitors. The courses include a detailed course description, a lesson plan, a facilitator guide, a student workbook, a slide deck, and a course video 'trailer' to promote the course.Blended Learning: Complex blended learning modules that previously required 143 hours can now be created in just 10 minutes—an 841x speed increase.E-Learning Development: An advanced Level 3 e-learning module (normally 217 hours) is built in about 3 minutes, achieving an unprecedented 4,340x improvement.According to the company, compared to leading AI tools such as DeepSeek, Google Gemini, Microsoft Co-Pilot, and even OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the L&D Expert Assistant consistently produces fully compliant, company-specific, and branded courseware at a fraction of the time, without compromising quality or security.Enhanced Real-World Features Announced and Validated by Benchmark:• End-to-end ILT kits, complete with outlines, facilitator guides, workbooks, slide decks, and promotional videos—ready in under 10 minutes.• E-learning courses generated in minutes, with self-hosting or an export option to create SCORM/xAPI compatibility for LMS implementation.• Robust integrations with familiar tools for easy editing, quizzes, forms, and videos.• Closed-system architecture protects proprietary knowledge and intellectual property."We wanted to make sure we could help the SMB community with this latest release," according to Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University. "So we not only focused on the learning and development space - we wanted to make sure that educators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and business owners could also create high-quality courses with minimal input. Our exclusive Prompt Optimizer makes that all possible."To see the complete benchmark report, go to https://esourceu.com/zoooommmm/ . The OpenAI ChatGPT 4o benchmark link is also posted on that page.About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is a leader in educational innovation and is dedicated to transforming corporate learning experiences through advanced technology. By teaching and integrating AI into corporate training tools, the university aims to make high-quality professional development accessible to organizations of all sizes. With a strong emphasis on enhancing workforce skills, ESource AI University is committed to breaking down barriers and providing companies with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment. Through initiatives like AI-powered training solutions, the university continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower corporate learners and educators alike. Visit https://esourceu.com/ to learn more.

The 10-Minute Course Creation - With Interruptions

