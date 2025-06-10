Free Version of EDDIE - An AI Tutor - Now Available

EDDIE, the advanced K12 AI tutor that provides age-appropriate guidance and adaptive learning - is now available in a free-to-use version for families to use.

We didn’t build EDDIE to replace teachers or parents. We built it to partner with them. Because when technology is used responsibly, it doesn’t isolate children—it empowers them.” — Joe DiDonato, President, ESource University

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESource AI University announced the release of a free version of EDDIE , its AI-powered tutor designed to deliver safe, personalized, and age-appropriate learning experiences to K–12 students. The company went on to say that it was built using scaffolding, adaptive learning, and zero-creativity safety settings to prevent wrong answers. The company further said that it hopes EDDIE will reshape how families and teachers think about academic support at home.“This isn’t just about homework help. It’s about learning, engagement, curiosity, and giving every child an equal chance to succeed - one question at a time,” said Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University and creator of EDDIE. "Ever since Dr. Benjamin Bloom's multi-year study in the 1980s showed that students who were tutored one-on-one outperformed 98% of those trained in the classroom alone, we've been searching for a solution to what was dubbed the '2-Sigma Problem.' Back then, it wasn't economically feasible to provide every student with a tutor. But now we have AI. And as we all know, kids love interacting with AI."What makes EDDIE different is its ability to adapt to each student, according to a company spokesperson. The company explained that, unlike general-purpose chatbots, such as ChatGPT or DeepSeek, EDDIE is engineered to avoid shortcuts and gimmicks. It never simply hands over answers. Instead, it uses age-sensitive instructional methods to help students develop problem-solving skills and confidence.The company revealed the following design features that make EDDIE unique when compared to other AI tools:- Scaffolding: Guides students step-by-step with helpful hints and explanations.- Adaptive Learning: Adjusts its tone, vocabulary, and difficulty level based on each child’s age, grade, and interest.- Personalized Learning: Builds tutoring examples around each student’s favorite topics to increase engagement.According to DiDonato, EDDIE’s creativity level is set to zero. He said that this limits 'hallucinations' or wrong answers that are often given by general-purpose or other AI tutors that use higher settings. This ensures that every response remains grounded in verified facts. He went on to say that this is one of the key differences between EDDIE and more general AI tools, such as ChatGPT or DeepSeek.With privacy concerns growing, the company said that EDDIE stands apart by offering a fully local learning experience. The company summarized that localized experience as follows:- No accounts or logins are maintained.- No data is collected, and no tracking is used.- No information is stored centrally.- All session data is stored only on the user’s device, giving parents complete control and peace of mind when it comes to privacy.- EDDIE is fully compliant with COPPA, FERPA, and GDPR."EDDIE was built for parents and homeschooling families looking for consistent academic support," according to Mike Giambra, CEO and Founder of ESource. "Parents who want to reinforce learning during school breaks can now use EDDIE to help with tougher subjects and to avoid the summer 'forgetting' curve that occurs during the summer months. We released the free version to provide a no-risk way for all families to explore this innovative tutoring platform. It uses a 20-minute timer per session, with the ability to pause and resume as needed to extend the tutoring. It'll then reset itself for another session in 48 hours."Personalized session summaries and age-appropriate motivational rewards are made available in the free version as well as access to the entire range of topics covered by the unlimited version, according to the company. Those topics range from reading, math, science, art, life skills, and STEM to more complex subjects like markdown coding used by AI chatbots."Today’s children face unprecedented digital challenges—from misinformation to distractions. EDDIE was designed to counter those risks with a calm, focused learning environment that builds real skills. We didn’t build EDDIE to replace teachers or parents,” according to DiDonato. “We built it to partner with them. Because when technology is used responsibly, it doesn’t isolate children—it empowers them.”Learn more or try EDDIE for free by visiting: https://esourceu.com/eddie About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is the innovation division of ESource Corp, a technology company focused on developing accessible, compliant, and user-friendly AI tools for education, training, and creative development. Its mission for EDDIE is to create a safe, accessible, and powerful AI tool that supports learners of all ages. EDDIE represents the company’s vision to make one-on-one tutoring available to every student, regardless of income, location, or background.

Meet EDDIE | Your New Tutoring Partner

