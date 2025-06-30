Center for Nature Informed Therapy Receives IRS 501(c)(3) Determination

CNIT Logo

New IRS recognition empowers growth in evidence-based training, community programs, and subsidized counseling grounded in reciprocity with nature

Every step taken on a forest trail, every breath in a wild place, and every relationship we strengthen with nature draws us closer to collective well-being.” — Heidi Schreiber-Pan

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy Inc. (CNIT) is thrilled to announce that the Internal Revenue Service has granted official 501(c)(3) status to CNIT. This milestone not only makes all donations fully tax-deductible but also empowers CNIT to expand its mission of restoring the bond between people and the natural world through reciprocity and evidence-based mental-health practices.“Becoming an IRS-recognized nonprofit galvanizes our work,” said Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Founder and Executive Director. “We’re honored to enter this next chapter, amplifying our reach and deepening our partnerships so that healing through nature can touch even more lives.”About the Center for Nature Informed TherapyFounded in 2020, CNIT bridges modern mental-health care and the restorative power of nature. Our work is anchored in attachment theory and a model of reciprocity—treating nature as kin and recognizing that human and planetary well-being flourish together. We restore the bond between people and the environment by:• Training & Certification: Equipping clinicians, educators, park staff, and wellness leaders with evidence-based outdoor therapy skills.• Grant-Funded Counseling: Delivering subsidized, nature-based therapy to underserved and under-insured communities.• Public Education & Community Programs: Transforming parks into pathways for resilience through free or low-cost workshops and retreats.• Research & Advocacy: Partnering with universities to publish outcome studies that validate and advance nature-informed interventions.Joining the MovementWith our 501(c)(3) determination secured, CNIT invites supporters, partners, and donors to become catalysts for change:1. Share the Story: Post your nature-healing moments on social media using #NatureHeals and tag CNIT—help us build a wave of inspiration.2. Fuel the Scholarship Fund: Your gift will directly underwrite training and retreats for those who need it most.3. Host a Mini-Retreat: Partner with us at local parks or community centers to introduce nature-informed practices in your neighborhood.“Healing doesn’t stop with us—it ripples outward,” added Dr. Schreiber-Pan. “Every step taken on a forest trail, every breath in a wild place, and every relationship we strengthen with nature draws us closer to collective well-being.”For more information, to make a tax-deductible gift, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.NatureInformedTherapy.org

