The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) Announces The Trailblazer in Nature-Informed Therapy Award

CNIT Logo Eco-therapy training class

Award Celebrates Innovative Graduates Integrating Therapeutic Practices with the Natural World

Nature Informed Therapy is more than a trend—it’s a transformative approach that bridges mental health practices with the healing power of the natural environment.” — Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D., LCPC

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is proud to announce the launch of The Trailblazer in Nature-Informed Therapy Award , an annual honor recognizing a standout CNIT graduate who has significantly advanced the field of Nature Informed Therapy. The inaugural award will be presented at CNIT’s Community Dinner on September 10. In addition to a $100 REI gift card and a $100 donation to a charity of their choice, the winner will receive recognition on CNIT social media and a commemorative plaque.“Nature Informed Therapy is more than a trend—it’s a transformative approach that bridges mental health practices with the healing power of the natural environment,” says Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Founder and Executive Director of CNIT. “This award highlights the creative and meaningful ways our graduates extend this practice to new populations, research, or community initiatives.”About the Trailblazer in Nature-Informed Therapy AwardThe Trailblazer Award honors individuals who exemplify innovation, advocacy, research, community engagement, or clinical advancement in Nature Informed Therapy. Each year, CNIT invites self-nominations and peer nominations for graduates who have creatively integrated nature-based approaches to support mental and emotional well-being.About CNITThe Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a nonprofit organization in the process of securing 501(c)(3) status, dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being through nature-based therapeutic interventions. Through trainings and certifications for health and healing professionals, public educational programs, and accessible therapy services for underserved communities, CNIT strives to restore the connection between humans and the natural world—enhancing emotional resilience, holistic healing, and community engagement.About CNIT’s Trainings and ScholarshipCNIT offers comprehensive training programs designed for mental health professionals, community leaders, and individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of ecopsychology and nature-based interventions. Recognizing that not everyone has equal financial means, CNIT also maintains a scholarship fund, ensuring that those committed to environmental stewardship and therapeutic innovation can access these vital educational opportunities.The Importance of Nature Informed TherapyNature Informed Therapy merges evidence-based psychological practices with nature engagement—helping individuals reduce stress, build coping skills, and foster lasting emotional resilience. By tapping into the healing qualities of the natural environment—whether through guided hikes, forest immersion, or simple daily mindfulness outdoors—NIT expands traditional therapy models and makes mental health support more accessible, integrative, and sustainable.Award PresentationThe award will be announced and celebrated at CNIT’s Community Dinner on September 10. If the winner is unable to attend in person, the ceremony will take place via an online platform. The deadline for applications will be posted on CNIT’s website, along with details on eligibility and submission.For more information on The Trailblazer in Nature-Informed Therapy Award, CNIT’s programs, or ways to get involved, please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.