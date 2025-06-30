Medase Expands Its Full Line Of Premium Zero-Proof Cocktails To E-Commerce Platforms

MEDASE is not just a drink, it’s a tribute to enduring friendship, legacy, and the joy of living well.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE, the premium ready-to-drink zero-proof cocktail brand rooted in wellness, joy, and meaningful connection, announced today that all 6 non-hemp signature cocktails are now available for purchase on www.medasecocktails.com and Amazon.com.Pronounced meh-dah-see, the word MEDASE means “thank you,” reflecting the brand’s core values of gratitude, intentionality, and living life to its fullest. Each beverage is an invitation to celebrate everyday moments with intention, authenticity, and flavor.Co-founded by Monica Cornitcher and her friend of over 30 years, Inga Dyer, MEDASE was born out of a desire to create a health-conscious, luxurious alternative to traditional cocktails. During Inga’s courageous battle with cancer, the two women found purpose in creating a beverage that honors wellness, legacy, and celebration.“We couldn’t find a drink that was elevated, health-forward, and full of flavor, so we made our own,” says Monica. “MEDASE is not just a drink, it’s a tribute to enduring friendship, legacy, and the joy of living well. Though Inga passed away last year, her spirit continues to inspire everything we do.”The full lineup includes 12 zero-proof cocktails (six infused with hemp and six non-hemp) each expertly crafted to deliver bold flavor, beautiful balance, and wellness-driven intention. Signature favorites include:- Hello Sunshine Margarita- Goodnight Moon Moscow Mule- Hey Big Dipper Old Fashion- Sun Kissed Lemon Drop- Heavana Can’t Wait Mojito- Golden Hour Jamaican Rum PunchWhether you're winding down, toasting with friends, or just craving something sophisticated without the alcohol, MEDASE has a cocktail for every moment.Unlike many other non-alcoholic beverages on the market, MEDASE cocktails are certified organic, made with premium organic juices, beautifully packaged with a luxurious feel, lower in calories than traditional cocktails, and crafted to taste just like your favorite cocktails.“Each sip delivers the familiar taste and feel of a classic cocktail, without the alcohol,” adds Monica. “We take pride in the intentionality behind every can, from what’s inside to how it looks and feels in your hand.”To celebrate the launch of its full flavor line on e-commerce platforms, MEDASE is kicking off a 7-Day Gratitude Giveaway on social media. Starting June 31st, followers are encouraged to:- Tag three people they’re thankful for in the comments of the giveaway post- Follow @MedaseCocktails on Instagram- Winners will be selected at random to receive a free case of MEDASE featuring all six signature non-hemp flavors.This campaign honors the spirit of connection and gratitude that defines the brand and invites the community to join in that celebration.All 6 non-hemp cocktails are now available on www.medasecocktails.com and Amazon.com, bringing the full experience of MEDASE directly to customers nationwide.For more information, visit www.medasecocktails.com

