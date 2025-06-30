Eagle Football Holdings supports Leadership Changes at Olympique Lyonnais

Botafogo 2024 Copa Libertadores Champion

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Football Holdings Limited today confirmed its support of leadership changes which shall occur at its subsidiary Eagle Football Group (France) and Olympique Lyonnais.

John Textor, Chairman and majority owner of Eagle Football Holdings, acting in his capacity as the sole director, and on behalf of the sole shareholder, of Olympique Lyonnais, today appointed Michael Gerlinger to the position of Director General (CEO), and Michele Kang to the position of Chair and President. Mr. Textor has resigned from his leadership positions at Olympique Lyonnais, in favor of the appointment of Ms. Kang and Mr. Gerlinger.

Michele Kang, who is also a leading shareholder of Eagle Football Holdings, has served on the OL board since 2023, has been appointed Chair and President. She will take an active role in supporting OL’s executive management, including spearheading the club’s appeal process with the DNCG.

Michael Gerlinger, currently Chief Sports Officer of Eagle Football, has been appointed Director General of Olympique Lyonnais. A widely respected figure in European football administration, Michael brings over two decades of experience in governance, regulatory affairs and sporting operations.

Mr. Textor remains Chairman, CEO and majority owner of Eagle Football Holdings (UK), principal owner of SAF Botafogo (Brazil), Olympique Lyonnais (France), Crystal Palace FC (England) and Daring Brussels (Belgium). In terms of day-to-day responsibilities, he will now re-focus his attention on SAF Botafogo, Daring Brussels and Eagle’s Football club acquisition strategies in the UK.

Chairman and CEO, John Textor said:

“I am extremely proud of the global sporting successes of Eagle Football, with historic championships, cup wins, and tournament qualifications in Brazil, France and England, but it’s clear that we must make changes in our management approach, if we expect to be as effective off-the-pitch, as we are on-the-pitch.”

Regarding Olympique Lyonnais, “Each of our clubs and communities deserve leadership, with a strong local presence, and the acumen to overcome both the sporting and the non-sporting challenges that we face. It’s obvious to everyone that Michele is a perfect choice to lead OL, and I am thrilled for our community that she has accepted the job.”

He continued, “On a personal level, I am truly looking forward to the reduction of my day-to-day management responsibilities in Europe, so I can focus on markets where we have the full freedom to run our football clubs…to invest, innovate, grow and compete. OL in great hands with Michele, and I will focus on Botafogo, Daring Brussels and our next club in England.”

