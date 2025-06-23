Eagle Football Group announces New Additions to Board of Directors of Eagle Group Companies

New Directors added in Support of Eagle Football’s Key Initiatives of Multi-club Management Alignment, Efficiency and Public Market Capitalization

Mr. Alexander Bafer

(former Chairman of Facebank Group / fuboTV)

Alexander Bafer is a seasoned executive and established entrepreneur with prominent experience in venture capital and investment management centered in the technology and entertainment sectors. In 2009, Mr. Bafer co-founded a company that he later grew into FuboTV through a series of mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Bafer exited FuboTV in August 2020 as Executive Chairman and Director. Mr. Bafer has also served in senior leadership positions with investment company Brick Top Holdings Inc., since first becoming Chairman and CEO at its 2015 inception, through which he currently operates. Mr. Bafer is a Founder and Chairman/CEO of Brick Top Equity Group, Inc., a company that invests primarily in sports assets. Mr. Bafer previously served on the Board of Directors of Olympique Lyonnaise Groupe from December 2022 to October 2023. Based on his extensive experience in the sports industry, his success in developing businesses and his expertise in the technology and entertainment sectors, we have determined that Mr. Bafer should serve as a director.



Frank Patterson

(President / CEO, Trilith Studios)

Frank Patterson is a seasoned film industry executive, currently serving as the President and CEO of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia. Mr. Patterson has been instrumental in shaping the success of one of North America's largest purpose-built film studios. Under his leadership, Trilith Studios has hosted productions for blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Suicide Squad, and TV hits like WandaVision. Prior to his role at Trilith Studios, Mr. Patterson co-founded Pulse Evolution Corporation with Eagle Football Chairman John Textor, where he pioneered hyper-realistic digital humans for holographic performances and virtual reality. He also manages Trilith Ventures, supporting early-stage startups in content and technology. In academia, Mr. Patterson served over a decade as Dean of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, where he developed career-focused education programs and earned recognition as one of The Hollywood Reporter's top mentors for emerging filmmakers. He has also held teaching roles at Baylor University, Chapman University, and the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Patterson holds a Master of Arts degree in Communications from Baylor University. Based on his extensive experience in the film, entertainment, and technology sectors, and his successful track record in entrepreneurship, we have determined that Mr. Patterson should serve as a director.



Mr. Christopher Mallon

(Fulcrum Partners, formerly Skadden Arps)

Chris is founder of Fulcrum Partners, a boutique provider of independent directors and management. He frequently serves as a management advisor and company director, advising on complex financing, organizational reform, and profitability initiatives. Chris was formerly a partner at Skadden Arps in its London office and was in practice there and at other leading law firms in London for over thirty years. Mr. Mallon also brings industry specific experience in football, having worked closely with Bruce Buck, a Skadden Partner and Chairman of Chelsea, on matters involving inter alia Chelsea Football Club. His unique experience in the management of large-scale profitability enhancement initiatives, with specific industry experience in football, makes him ideally suited to support Eagle Football as a director.



Mr. David Horin

(Chord Advisors, Jefferies and KPMG)

David Horin brings over 30 years of financial consulting and executive management experience to Eagle. Prior to Eagle, Mr. Horin was the Founder and Managing Partner of Chord Advisors, LLC from 2012 to August 2021, a boutique accounting advisory firm serving more than 500 pre-IPO, public and private equity-backed growth companies on a variety of technical accounting, SEC reporting and capital markets transactions. Mr. Horin was also the Managing Director in charge of Global Accounting Policy and Financial 181 Reporting at Jefferies Financial Group, Inc., from 2003 to 2008, a full-service global investment bank. Prior to his employment at Jefferies, Mr. Horin was a Senior Manager in KPMG’s National Office from 2000 to 2003, where he advised firm members and clients on technical accounting and financial reporting issues for a variety of public, international and early growth stage entities. Mr. Horin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Baruch College at the City University of New York. Mr. Horin is also a certified public accountant. Based on his financial and accounting experience and his experience advising public companies on a variety of issues, we have determined that Mr. Horin should serve as a director.



Mr. Sam Lynn

(WilliamsMarston, Goldman Sachs, UBS)

Sam Lynn has been a partner at WilliamsMarston LLC and Chord Advisors LLC since 2014, both firms specialize in financial accounting advisory services for publicly listed and private equity-backed companies, with Chord Advisors being acquired by WilliamsMarston in 2021. He previously served as Vice President at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and Executive Director at UBS AG. Mr. Lynn began his career in public accounting, holding various assurance roles with EY and KPMG, ultimately serving as a partner in KPMG’s U.S. National Office. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in New York State. Based on his financial and accounting advisory experience and his experience advising public companies, we have determined that Mr. Lynn should serve as a director.



About Eagle Football Holdings Limited

INSPIRED BY FOOTBALL, DRIVEN BY FOOTBALL…MUCH MORE THAN FOOTBALL

Eagle Football is a sports, entertainment and technology company that engages with a global audience through its portfolio of interests in iconic football clubs and related assets around the world. Eagle Football is the leading shareholder of SAF Botafogo (reigning champion of Brazil and South America), Olympique Lyonnais (historic multi-year champion of France), Crystal Palace Football Club (2025 FA Cup Champion), and Daring Brussels.

Fueled by our portfolio of iconic football clubs, our passionate, global audience, and our position as a preferred destination for players—our goal is to build the leading football-related enterprise on Earth. We operate on the belief that the audience of a club is always more valuable than the club, and our scalable entertainment and technology strategies are designed to maximize our total addressable market opportunity, far beyond the reach of typical football clubs. Our mission is to create value for our shareholders by being a champion for our players, our clubs, our fans and our communities, and the

magnificent game of football.



