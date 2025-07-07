Familyr – Family Alert and Response. Smart Medical Alarm & GPS Safety Device to keep aging Americans independent

Family Alert and Response Family Alert Alarm Mercari Limited

Safety tech company Mercari Technologies America LLC is bringing its innovative personal alarm and GPS tracking devices to the U.S.

We created Familyr to solve a very personal challenge — how to keep our loved ones safe without sacrificing their freedom” — Sebastian Guang

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Safety tech company Mercari Technologies America LLC is bringing its innovative personal alarm and GPS tracking devices to the U.S., offering families a modern, affordable way to keep loved ones safe and independent. Familyr, Family Alert & Response Alarm now available nationwide, is designed for seniors, individuals with dementia, people with disabilities, and anyone who wants fast access to help — anytime, anywhere.With the U.S. population aging rapidly and more families caring for loved ones at home, Familyr provides an easy-to-use, mobile-first solution that keeps people connected, secure, and supported — without compromising independence or dignity.A New Era of Personal Safety DevicesMercari Technologies America LLC, well known within the global industrial and manufacturing sectors for supplying wearable safety technology is making its technology available direct to US consumers with 'Familyr'. Unlike traditional medical alert systems that rely on landlines or in-home base stations, Familyr offers a modern, mobile solution that has been proven in high risk and safety critical environments. Familyr is premium medical alarm that is monitored by users own friends and family. Each wearable device includes SOS panic button, GPS tracking, fall detection, two-way calling, monitored by a users own friends or family network — all without the need for a smartphone app or WiFi. “We created Familyr to solve a very personal challenge — how to keep our loved ones safe without sacrificing their freedom,” says Sebastian Guang, the company’s Marketing Manager. “So many products on the market are outdated, complicated, or expensive. We knew there had to be a better way.”Familyr’s products are lightweight, discreet, and work straight out of the box. Whether clipped to clothing, worn as a pendant, or secured on the wrist, each device is fully self-contained, operating on the 4G LTE cellular network to provide real-time location and emergency communication anywhere in the U.S.Familyr’s Family Alert & Response Alarms, are worn around the neck, wrist, or clipped to clothing. You can even keep it on a keyring, in a pocket or handbag. With one press of the SOS button, users are connected to up to 10 of their own family members, close friends or directly to 911 emergency services. If the Familyr device detects a fall, it can automatically call for help without needing to press anything. The automatic fall detection is included in Familyr within the purchase price, something others charge as an additional recurring fee.Each Familyr alarm is also GPS-enabled, allowing authorised family members to locate loved ones simply by sending the Familyr alarm a special coded text message — ideal for those living with memory loss or a wandering tendencies. All Familyr alarms even include geofencing capabilities that can notify caregivers if someone with dementia or memory loss leaves a designated safe zone — a crucial feature for families managing Alzheimer’s or autism.For many families, the benefit is twofold: aging loved ones maintain their freedom and dignity, while caregivers gain peace of mind — whether they’re across the street or across the country. “Familyr allows people to live life on their own terms, knowing help is just a button away,” says Guang. “It’s not about fear — it’s about freedom.”A Solution for Seniors, Dementia, Autism, and MoreMercari Technologies America LLC devices are already trusted by thousands of families managing a range of conditions including:• Alzheimer’s & dementia – wandering protection and real-time GPS tracking for elderly • Autism spectrum disorders – safety and rapid response for vulnerable individuals• Epilepsy, diabetes, and chronic illness – fast assistance during medical emergencies• Elderly falls – automatic detection with immediate alerts to caregivers• People with disabilities or mobility issues – 24/7 Family support for safety and confidence“We’ve had incredible feedback from both older adults and parents of children with disabilities,” says Guang. “What they all have in common is a need to know their loved one is safe — and a desire for solutions that are simple, discreet, and effective.”Designed with Families in MindFamilyr takes a family-first approach to design and customer support. Devices are tested for durability, ease of use, and responsiveness — and Familyr comes with lifetime support. Unlike other services that require complicated installation or technical know-how, Familyr is ready to go right out of the box. It’s safety made easy — and mobile.________________________________________Familyr is now shipping to all 50 states.Est 2018, Mercari Technologies America LLC is a rapidly growing emergency communications company renowned for its commitment to developing advanced and reliable solutions. With a focus on promoting safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, Est 2018, Mercari Technologies America LLC continues to innovate and lead the way in providing cutting-edge personal safety solutions worldwide.

