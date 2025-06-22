Mercari Technologies Launches Familyr – Family Alert Smart Medical Alarms & GPS Safety Devices to Keep Kiwis Safe

Family Alert Alarm Family Alert and Response Mercari Technologies

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new generation of personal safety and medical alarms has officially launched in New Zealand, and it's putting peace of mind in the palm of every Kiwi’s hand. Mercari Technologies Limited, a locally owned and operated company – launches ‘ Familyr – Family Alert & Response Alarm - redefining personal security for seniors, people living with dementia, those with disabilities, and anyone who values safety and independence.At the heart of the Familyr offering is a simple solution: ‘In an emergency, talk to someone you know. That’s Familyr’. Whether it’s a fall at home, getting disoriented while out walking, or needing urgent help in a misadventure or health emergency, Familyr’s Family Alert Alarms are designed to be a wearable safety device - giving families confidence and care when it matters most.Designed for Kiwi LifestylesWhat sets Familyr apart is its deeply local approach. Unlike offshore providers or outdated solutions that require landlines or stay fixed to a wall, Familyr devices are designed specifically for New Zealanders and the independent way we live. "We saw a gap in the market — existing solutions were either too technical, outdated, or just not designed with the New Zealand lifestyle in mind,” says Sabastian Guang, Marketing Manager of Familyr. “So we set out to create something better: mobile, discreet, reliable, and smart. A device that can keep up with Kiwi’s, wherever they go.”The result? A suite of lightweight, wearable safety devices with built-in Personal Alarm, GPS tracking, automatic fall detection , and two-way calling, operating on New Zealand’s mobile networks. There’s no need for additional software, smartphone apps or home WiFi — Familyr’s devices are fully self-contained and work out of the box.How It WorksFamilyr’s Family Alert & Response Alarms, are worn around the neck, wrist, or clipped to clothing. You can even keep it on a keyring, in a pocket or handbag. With one press of the SOS button, users are connected to up to 10 of their own family members, close friends or directly to 111 emergency services. If the Familyr device detects a fall, it can automatically call for help without needing to press anything.Each Familyr alarm is also GPS-enabled, allowing authorised family members to locate loved ones simply by sending the Familyr alarm a special coded text message — ideal for those living with memory loss or wandering tendencies. All Familyr alarms even include geofencing alerts that notify family if someone leaves a safe zone.“Feedback from our clients over the years has given us some simple insight. Everyone wants to remain as independent as they can for as long as they can. Families want to give their aging relatives as much freedom as possible whilst having peace of mind that there is a layer of protection available. The technology in Familyr now makes that possible” says Guang.For many New Zealanders, it’s a literal lifeline.Built for Dignity, Not DependenceOne of Familyr’s core values is dignity through independence. For older adults who wish to live in their own home longer, or for people with disabilities who value autonomy, Familyr allows them to maintain control over their lives while giving family and carers peace of mind. "Safety shouldn’t come at the cost of someone’s freedom or privacy,” says Guang. “That’s why our devices are designed to be subtle, empowering, and easy to use. No tech expertise needed.”No Contracts, No HassleUnlike many traditional alarm services that require lengthy contracts or installation fees, Familyr is contract-free. Users own, not rent the Familyr device. Equipped with a prepay SIM card, there are no professional monitoring fees as a family network monitors the user and controls the spend. Sebastian Guang states “If you look at the cost of renting a traditional medical alarm vs the Familyr Alarm with all its features included, there is no equal comparison on the market today. Familyr is a smarter technology that’s far more cost effective to own than its rental competitors”Supporting Dementia and Disability CommunitiesMercari Technologies has quickly become a trusted name among carers, occupational therapists, and community support organisations across the country.“We’ve had incredible feedback from families living with dementia,” says Guang. “Setting a safezone and just knowing that their loved one can be located or get help fast — that’s a potential lifesaver.”Familyr also supports individuals with autism, epilepsy, chronic illness, or mobility challenges, offering modern features that provide solutions to suit different needs.A Safer, Smarter New Zealand Starts HereAs we look toward an ageing population and rising healthcare pressures, technology like Familyr’s could be the key to helping more Kiwis live safely and independently at home for longer.With affordability, simplicity, and smart technology combined, Familyr is more than just a medical alarm — it’s peace of mind for every whānau.About Mercari Technologies LimitedEst 2018, Mercari Technologies Limited is a rapidly growing emergency communications company renowned for its commitment to developing advanced and reliable solutions. With a focus on promoting safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, Mercari Technologies Limited (NZ) continues to innovate and lead the way in providing cutting-edge personal safety solutions worldwide.

