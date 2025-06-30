7th Annual InnovateAble 2025, The Shark Tank for Accessible Travel Innovations to Celebrate ADA 35

The world's only pitch event showcasing innovations, technologies and amenities that make travel easier for people with disabilities.

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into 7th Annual InnovateAble 2025, The Shark Tank for Accessible Travel Innovations technologies and amenities to Celebrate ADA 35

Get ready for an inspiring virtual showcase like no other! On July 25, 2024, we’re celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a groundbreaking event that’s all about empowering travel for those with disabilities. “I’m thrilled to announce InnovateAble, a unique pitch fest that’s reminiscent of Shark Tank, but with a twist,” said Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbility. “It’s dedicated to showcasing assistive technology, services and innovations that promise to revolutionize travel for people with disabilities and seniors.”

Event Details:

• Date: July 25, 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Pacific Time on Zoom

• Format: Quick-fire 3-minute pitches with a 7-minute Q&A

This event is not just a competition: it’s a beacon of innovation, organized by the forward-thinkers at TravelAbility. The TravelAbility team spent hours researching over 45 companies/products and after an exhaustive process selected 12 finalists to present to our panel of judges. We’re proud to share that past participants have raised a staggering $563.4 million in funding, proving that these innovations are not just visionary but also viable.

2025 Line-Up Includes:

Mobility

Rio Mobility designs lightweight manual and power attachments that can effortlessly convert most standard wheelchairs into power wheelchairs capable opening off-road as well as on-road experiences.

ADAPTS is a portable transfer sling designed for safe, manual wheelchair transfers in inaccessible places such as airplanes, hotels, or stairwells.

BoardSafe Docks is the leading designer and manufacturer of premium aluminum floating docks and adaptive launch systems.

Effortless Lifts, an innovative boat mobility system specifically designed to facilitate access to water-based activities for individuals with mobility impairments.

Deafness/Hard of Hearing

Koda is a powerful, device-agnostic live captioning platform that uses AI and data to boost accessibility, engagement, and retention at events—no downloads required.

Blind and Low Vision

Tourch2See: Tablets allowing blind and visually impaired community to attend live sporting game.

RightHear is an audible wayfinding system that helps enhance accessibility, by enabling visitors to navigate indoor and outdoor spaces more independently.

Neurodiversity

Scan Me Home is a simple ID system using QR codes—on an app or iron-on patch—to help quickly reunite lost loved ones who may have eloped with their families.

Lotus is a wearable ring that lets people with limited mobility control home devices by simply pointing—no apps, rewiring, or Wi-Fi required, and it’s travel-friendly too.

