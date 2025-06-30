Oklahoma Authors' Group Begins Monthly Roundtable Meetings in Fort Towson

Fort Towson, Oklahoma Authors' Collective Beginning Monthly Meetings

I had a huge learning curve to get past with the entire publishing, marketing, and networking process....I loved learning about all of it, and I pass that knowledge on to other authors...” — Monty R. Garner

FORT TOWSON, OK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Towson’s Literary Legacy Expands: Write Fort Towson Group Launches Monthly Roundtable MeetingsThe storied community of Fort Towson, renowned for its profound artistic and historic roots, is set to add a new chapter to its cultural legacy. The Write Fort Towson group, a collective of local authors and literary enthusiasts, proudly announces the launch of monthly roundtable meetings, providing a vibrant forum for writers, readers, and history lovers to gather, share, and celebrate the written word.A Home for Storytellers in a Town of HistoryNestled in southeastern Oklahoma, Fort Towson is a town where the echoes of history and the spirit of creativity intertwine. The community boasts a remarkable roster of resident authors, including Western authors Monty R. Garner and Mike Buchanan; Science Fiction author C. Ray Collins ; Romance writer Vickie Baze Bell; Christian Theologian Virgil Owens; and, children's author Sharla Frost . Their works span genres and generations, reflecting the unique tapestry of life in this historic region.The Write Fort Towson roundtable meetings will offer a welcoming space for both established and aspiring writers to exchange ideas, critique works-in-progress, and support each other’s creative journeys. Inspired by the successful models of other regional writing groups, the monthly gatherings are open to all who wish to participate, regardless of experience or genre.Western author Monty R. Garner explains, "I had a huge learning curve to get past with the entire publishing, marketing, and networking process. I read books, watched YouTube videos, and talked to other authors to learn what it took to publish. I loved learning about all of it, and I pass that knowledge on to other authors and writing groups through Zoom meetings and conversations. I even go into high schools and talk to students who are interested in writhing books. You may be surprised how many students are writing books."Doaksville: Where History Inspires the PresentThe group draws inspiration from Fort Towson’s rich past, particularly the nearby historic site of Doaksville. Just north of modern Fort Towson, Doaksville is etched in American history as the location where Brigadier General Stand Watie, the last Confederate general, surrendered his troops on June 23, 1865. This event marked the final Confederate surrender of the Civil War, symbolizing the war’s definitive end and highlighting the complex roles played by Native Americans during the conflict.The legacy of Doaksville and Fort Towson’s military heritage continues to resonate throughout the community. The area’s significance is preserved and interpreted at the Fort Towson Historic Site, which offers immersive experiences and educational programs that bring the past to life for visitors of all ages.A Community of Creativity and HeritageFort Towson’s reputation as a hub for the arts is well earned. Beyond its literary achievements, the town is celebrated for its ongoing commitment to cultural preservation and artistic expression. The community regularly hosts history camps, living history days, and other events that foster a deep appreciation for both the written and spoken word.The Write Fort Towson group aims to build on this tradition by providing a consistent, supportive environment for writers. Each roundtable meeting will feature opportunities for members to present their work, receive constructive feedback, and engage in lively discussions about craft, publishing, and the unique challenges of writing in a region steeped in history.Monthly Meetings: Details and InvitationThe inaugural Write Fort Towson roundtable will be held at Annie Lee's Attic, a local event center, on the first Tuesday of each month from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. All writers, readers, and community members interested in literature and local history are warmly invited to attend. Whether you are working on your first poem, your next novel, or simply wish to connect with fellow lovers of storytelling, you will find a place at the table.For more information about the Write Fort Towson group, meeting schedules, or how to get involved, please contact Sharla Frost at sharlafrost@me.com.About Fort TowsonFounded in 1824 as a military outpost, Fort Towson has long served as a crossroads of cultures and ideas. The town played a pivotal role in westward expansion, the resettlement of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations, and the Civil War. Today, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of history and the arts to shape a community’s identity.Join us as we write the next chapter in Fort Towson’s remarkable story

