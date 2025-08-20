Public Safety Technology Company Launches Free Tool to Assess and Strengthen Community Outcomes

Simsi Public Safety Technology

New assessment helps agencies benchmark key areas like stakeholder engagement, data access, and response strategy.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simsi, a global public safety technology company that specializes in geospatial crime analysis using Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM), announced the launch of a free data assessment tool on their newly updated website to provide public safety agencies with customized risk insights analysis.The Public Safety Scorecard is completely confidential and can help public safety agencies uncover the hidden gaps in their current strategy. Agencies fill out a brief questionnaire regarding top safety priorities, current crime prevention approaches, how they collaborate with data, and more. Based on those responses, Simsi identifies challenges and suggests ways to strengthen local public safety programming.“Our mission is to empower public agencies to take steps toward a safer and more connected community,” said Joel Caplan, Co-founder of Simsi. “By adopting a more community-focused approach to crime prevention and public safety, our partners can act early to meet local needs and expectations.”Agencies across the country have successfully implemented Simsi’s approach and suggestions. For example, Atlantic City achieved a 63% reduction in robberies, and Kansas City, MO, saved $4.9 million based on their gun violence prevention efforts.For agencies looking to take the next step, the Simsi Public Safety Scorecard provides more than a snapshot. After completing the assessment, visitors to the website are encouraged to explore their results and connect with a Simsi team member for a deeper, customized analysis and feedback.To access your Scorecard and learn how Simsi can help your agency turn insights into action, visit www.simsi.com About SimsiSimsi is a global company that specializes in geospatial crime analysis using Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM). Their software, RTMDx, is a powerful tool that makes RTM easy to use and produces clear reports, bulletins, and maps. Simsi's platform examines how "points of interest" relate to the occurrence of crime or other harmful behaviors.

