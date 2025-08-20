Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,176 in the last 365 days.

Public Safety Technology Company Launches Free Tool to Assess and Strengthen Community Outcomes

Simsi Public Safety Technology

New assessment helps agencies benchmark key areas like stakeholder engagement, data access, and response strategy.

Our mission is to enable public agencies to take steps toward a safer and more connected community. By adopting a more proactive approach to public safety, our partners can act before problems grow.”
— Joel Caplan, Co-founder of Simsi
CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simsi, a global public safety technology company that specializes in geospatial crime analysis using Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM), announced the launch of a free data assessment tool on their newly updated website to provide public safety agencies with customized risk insights analysis.

The Public Safety Scorecard is completely confidential and can help public safety agencies uncover the hidden gaps in their current strategy. Agencies fill out a brief questionnaire regarding top safety priorities, current crime prevention approaches, how they collaborate with data, and more. Based on those responses, Simsi identifies challenges and suggests ways to strengthen local public safety programming.

“Our mission is to empower public agencies to take steps toward a safer and more connected community,” said Joel Caplan, Co-founder of Simsi. “By adopting a more community-focused approach to crime prevention and public safety, our partners can act early to meet local needs and expectations.”

Agencies across the country have successfully implemented Simsi’s approach and suggestions. For example, Atlantic City achieved a 63% reduction in robberies, and Kansas City, MO, saved $4.9 million based on their gun violence prevention efforts.

For agencies looking to take the next step, the Simsi Public Safety Scorecard provides more than a snapshot. After completing the assessment, visitors to the website are encouraged to explore their results and connect with a Simsi team member for a deeper, customized analysis and feedback.

To access your Scorecard and learn how Simsi can help your agency turn insights into action, visit www.simsi.com.

About Simsi
Simsi is a global company that specializes in geospatial crime analysis using Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM). Their software, RTMDx, is a powerful tool that makes RTM easy to use and produces clear reports, bulletins, and maps. Simsi's platform examines how "points of interest" relate to the occurrence of crime or other harmful behaviors.

Cheryl Heppard
Cheryl Heppard Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Safety Technology Company Launches Free Tool to Assess and Strengthen Community Outcomes

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more