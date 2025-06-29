Submit Release
Next Generation Peace Leaders from Hiroshima Kick Off UNITAR Training Programme 2025

Participants engage in a total of four lecture days on nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding through the end of July. These sessions are organized in collaboration with local partners, including ANT-Hiroshima, Kakuwaka Hiroshima, and Hiroshima University.

Along with the lectures, group work, and mentoring sessions, participants will work together to develop concrete proposals on nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding under three key pillars: 1) peace education, 2) hibakusha and civic engagement, and 3) human rights and international law. 

On 6 August, the youth ambassadors will participate in an event that brings together youth voices from Hiroshima to propose pathways toward nuclear disarmament and global peace. They are expected to send messages from Hiroshima to the world by presenting their innovative and creative ideas for achieving sustainable peace. The youth ambassadors will also have an opportunity to engage with high-level experts and practitioners and to receive direct feedback from them.

The programme will conclude with a closing ceremony on 24 August.

