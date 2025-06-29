Thomas R. Milana Becomes First U.S. Business Broker Accepted into Transeo

Transworld Business Advisors Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Transworld Business Advisors Global Master CBI Logo

Milana joins Transeo as first U.S. business broker, expanding access to global buyers and sellers —selling with Transworld opens doors around the world.

Proud to open global doors for U.S. business sellers and buyers through my cooperation between Transworld Business Advisors, the IBBA and Transeo” — Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors is proud to announce that Thomas R. Milana, P.A., CBI, MCBI, CM&AP, has officially become the first American business broker to be accepted as a member of Transeo, the leading international non-profit association focused on transfers and acquisitions of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe and beyond.

Transeo unites M&A advisors, policymakers, academics, and industry leaders from over 24 countries to promote knowledge-sharing, best practices, and successful SME transfers—both from a succession and acquisition standpoint. As the first U.S. business broker to join this global network, Milana bridges a critical gap between the U.S. and European deal ecosystems.

🔹 About Thomas R. Milana

Thomas R. Milana is a seasoned entrepreneur and dealmaker with more than 30 years of experience in mergers & acquisitions and business brokerage. A recognized leader within the industry, Milana holds some of the field’s highest professional designations, including Certified Business Intermediary (CBI), Master CBI (MCBI), and Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP).

As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales at Transworld Business Advisors, Milana has successfully advised on hundreds of transactions totaling over $1 billion in business and real estate sales across multiple industries, ranging from main street companies to lower middle market firms with up to $100 million in revenue.

He has earned numerous industry honors including the IBBA Chairman’s Circle, BBF Deal Maker, Transworld President’s Club, Jerry Efros Award, and Transworld International Award. Milana remains an active member of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and is one of only a few global professionals to achieve the Master CBI designation.

“It’s an honor to be welcomed as the first American member of Transeo,” said Milana. “This represents not only a personal milestone, but an opportunity to build real connections between U.S. sellers and European buyers—and vice versa—in a meaningful and professional way.”

🔹 A Gateway to Global Deal Flow

Milana’s membership will allow Transworld Business Advisors’ clients to gain access to Transeo’s global Deal Club platform, enhancing international exposure for U.S.-based businesses. The collaboration also enables knowledge-sharing across jurisdictions, supports high-quality advisory standards, and promotes cross-border continuity solutions for business owners seeking exit or growth strategies.

🔹 About Transeo

Founded in 2010 with support from the Walloon government in Belgium, Transeo is a non-profit international network focused on SME transfer, succession, and acquisition. With over 80 members from both the private and public sectors across Europe and beyond, the organization fosters collaboration and innovation in business ownership transfer. Transeo hosts working groups, deal forums, policy workshops, and an annual summit to strengthen the global business transfer ecosystem.

www.transeo-summit.eu

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors, founded in 1979, is a global leader in business sales, mergers & acquisitions, and franchise consulting. With over 250 offices worldwide and more than 1,000 advisors, Transworld specializes in the confidential sale and acquisition of privately held businesses, including those with real estate components. Learn more at www.tworld.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

