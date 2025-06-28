Preserving the Lake Placid Horse Show

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $6 million State investment to replace the Long Building at the North Elba Showgrounds in Lake Placid, ensuring the continued success of the internationally recognized Lake Placid and I Love New York Horse Shows. The Governor made the announcement during the 55th annual horse shows, which generate $17.9 million in economic activity and support 164 jobs in the Adirondack region.

“I’ll always remember visiting Lake Placid as a kid and experiencing the wonders of this community, and it’s those experiences — shared by residents and tourists alike — that make investments like this one in the North Elba Showgrounds so important,” Governor Hochul said. “This facility will create jobs and spur economic activity for generations of North Country residents, and I look forward to seeing the community grow alongside it into a brighter future.”

The funding, which will be administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), will enable the complete replacement of the aging Long Building, a central facility used for spectator services, catering and event operations during the two-week horse show. The modern facility will provide improved amenities, accessible features, and flexible space to support year-round community programming including Camp Placid, a youth summer program.

The North Elba Showgrounds have hosted the Lake Placid and I Love New York Horse Shows for 54 years, with the event spanning the July 4 holiday period. Recent facility assessments determined that without significant infrastructure improvements, the venue risked losing its ability to attract top-tier competitors and maintain its international standing in equestrian sport.

The horse shows represent a significant economic engine for the Adirondack region, generating $17.9 million in total economic impact annually. This includes $13.9 million in direct spending, $2.8 million in state and local tax revenue and support for 164 total jobs. Visitors spend $12.2 million on lodging, dining, retail and entertainment throughout the region during the two-week event.

The project is part of a comprehensive two-phase renovation of the showgrounds designed to meet international competition standards. Phase One, completed this year with $2.1 million in investments from the Town of North Elba and Lake Placid Horse Show Association, included arena improvements, new all-weather competition footing, and infrastructure upgrades. Phase Two is anticipated to begin following the conclusion of this year's horse shows in July, with the new Long Building planned for completion ahead of the 2026 season.

The Long Building serves multiple functions beyond the annual horse shows. Throughout the year, it hosts community events and provides essential infrastructure for other activities at the showgrounds, including serving as a staging area for Olympic Regional Development Authority events at the nearby ski jumps, home to the 1980 Olympic Torch.

The new facility will feature modern amenities including accessible restrooms, a commercial kitchen, emergency shelter capabilities and flexible space designed to accommodate both large-scale equestrian events and smaller community gatherings. The building will be constructed to current code standards with enhanced fire safety features and ADA compliance.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer this important investment in Lake Placid's tourism infrastructure. The North Elba Showgrounds project exemplifies how strategic capital investments can preserve economic drivers while enhancing community assets for generations to come.”

The Lake Placid and I Love New York Horse Shows attract competitors and spectators from across North America and internationally, drawing riders who participate in major competitions including the Olympics and World Equestrian Games. The event strengthens Lake Placid's reputation as a premier destination for both winter and summer sports, building on the community's Olympic legacy.

This investment represents Governor Hochul's continued commitment to supporting tourism infrastructure and economic development in the Adirondack region, ensuring that key attractions and events can continue to draw visitors and generate economic activity for local communities.