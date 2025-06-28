Salinas Valley State Prison Investigating Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

SOLEDAD – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the June 27, 2025, death of incarcerated person Jose Rodriguez at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) as a homicide.

At approximately 3:34 p.m. staff observed cellmates Steven Miranda and Jose Rodriguez, noting Rodriguez as unresponsive. Staff immediately restrained and removed Miranda from the cell.

Medical aid and 911 were initiated for Rodriguez; however, he was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 5:04 p.m.

Miranda has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the SVSP Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for possible attempted murder felony prosecution.

Rodriguez, 26, was received from Orange County on October 15, 2019, to serve 15 years for attempted second-degree murder with enhancements for discharge of firearm inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft and participation of criminal gang activity.

Miranda, 36, was received from Contra Costa County on June 14, 2013, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder (third strike) and criminal gang activity (third strike).

SVSP opened in May 1996 in Monterey County. The institution provides long-term housing for approximately 2,400 minimum- and maximum-custody incarcerated individuals and employs about 1,500 staff.

Jose Rodriguez (deceased) Steven Miranda

