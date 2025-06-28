Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (DR Rao) Honored with The Economic Times Business Award 2025 for Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal Kapoor Dr. Rao was celebrated alongside other national awardees in front of an elite audience comprising CEOs, founders, technocrats, and healthcare luminaries. Celebratory poster released by Dr. Rao’s Hospital following the award Full event agenda of the ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025 Celebratory poster released by Dr. Rao’s Hospital following the Economic Times Business award 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr Rao) wins ET Business Excellence Award 2025 for outstanding contributions in neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery in India.

It is an absolute honor to be recognized by The Economic Times for clinical and business excellence. This recognition belongs to the entire team at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, who delivers world-class care.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored with The Economic Times Business Excellence Award 2025 for Neurology, Neurosurgery & Spine SurgeryRenowned neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, CMD and CEO of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, has been conferred the Economic Times Business Excellence & Innovation Award 2025 in recognition of his pioneering contributions in the fields of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Spine Surgery.The award was presented during a grand felicitation ceremony held on June 26, 2025, at The Westin, Gurgaon, as part of the prestigious ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025, powered by HDFC Bank and organized by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group).“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by The Economic Times for clinical and business excellence. This recognition belongs to the entire team at Dr. Rao’s Hospital who strive each day to deliver world-class brain and spine care,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla during the event.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal KapoorRecognized for Medical Excellence and InnovationDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla was awarded for demonstrating visionary leadership and excellence in advancing neurological sciences through cutting-edge technology, minimally invasive procedures, and patient-centric care models. The award plaque, prominently bearing his name, commends his excellence in Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Spine Surgery through Dr. Rao’s Hospital / Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP.This honor places Dr. Rao among India’s top healthcare visionaries acknowledged for their impact across industries. Other sectors represented at the summit included technology, education, finance, manufacturing, and media.A Night of Celebrating Innovators and LeadersThe awards night featured India’s most impactful business leaders and innovators. It was graced by actor Kunal Kapoor as the Guest of Honour, and included fireside chats, panel discussions, and recognition ceremonies for excellence across domains.Dr. Rao was celebrated alongside other national awardees in front of an elite audience comprising CEOs, founders, technocrats, and healthcare luminaries.Dr. Rao with fellow awardees at the ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Rao is widely regarded as one of India’s most accomplished neurosurgeons, with global training in minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neurovascular surgery, and functional neurosurgery from leading centers in the USA. He has performed thousands of complex surgeries using Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) and other advanced neurosurgical techniques, especially in brain tumors, spine disorders, and epilepsy.Dr. Rao’s Hospital – Pioneering Brain & Spine CareFounded in Guntur, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is India’s first independent neuroscience-focused super specialty center. The hospital is known for its integration of technology, research, and compassionate care, with expansions into Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Ongole, and Nellore.“This award reinforces our mission to bring world-class neurosurgical care to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Our expansion journey is just beginning,” Dr. Rao added.Celebratory poster released by Dr. Rao’s Hospital following the awardEvent Hosted by The Times Group and Powered by HDFC BankThe ET Business Excellence Summit 2025 showcased transformative leaders redefining business excellence. Sessions included topics like Digital Empowerment, Workforce Transformation, MSME Innovation, and Technological Personalization, featuring keynote talks and fireside panels by industry leaders like Rohit Sharma (KoreCent), Monica Sagar (Knowledge Habitat), and Anubhav Khanna (HDFC Bank).Full event agenda of the ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital – Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP📍 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Opp. Sravani Hospital, Guntur – 522001📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com | drpatibandla@gmail.comMedia Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital – Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP📍 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Opp. Sravani Hospital, Guntur – 522001📞 +91 90100 56444📧 [info@drraoshospitals.com](mailto:info@drraoshospitals.com) | [drpatibandla@gmail.com] (mailto:drpatibandla@gmail.com)🌐 [www.drraoshospitals.com]( https://www.drraoshospitals.com **Social Media:**📘 [Facebook]( https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ ) |📸 [Instagram]( https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ ) |📺 [YouTube]( https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban ) |💼 [LinkedIn]( https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ ) |🐦 [Twitter]( https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib

