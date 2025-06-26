Oxfam reaction: 2025 Bonn climate negotiations

In response to the outcome of the 2025 UN Bonn climate meetings, Oxfam Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi said:

“The Bonn climate talks once again exposed the deep divide over who should bear the cost of climate harms, adaptation, and the shift to fossil fuel alternatives in the Global South. Rich countries’ refusal to accept responsibility alongside their go-slow tactics are wearing thin and ultimately benefit no-one. The world needs them to step up and pay their climate debt through public, grant-based finance to support climate action in developing countries.

In a world on track for 3°C or more of warming, all countries – especially the riches and biggest polluters – must push for ambitious climate plans ahead of COP30 in Brazil. We need urgent action now.

We are highly concerned that rich countries are opening the door ever wider for private investors from the global north to reap the profits from the climate crisis. This is simply another attempt to avoid their own commitments to mobilize publicly sourced climate finance at the scale needed. Rich countries are selling global development, humanitarianism and energy transition as profit-making centres to the highest bidder. This approach is not only unjust – the world’s poorest and most impacted people are being denied much needed public finance – but also threatens to worsen their lives.

“Private finance” will likely become the drumbeat from now through to COP30. But people’s lives must clearly be put front and center and big business not simply given the green light to access climate finance for their own profiteering.

These talks did however maintain the chance for a breakthrough in the process for a transformative and equitable shift away from fossil fuels and a just transition for all. If adopted in Belem, this text could help workers confronted with losing jobs or communities impacted by the risk of an extractive transition. It could potentially bring the world closer to the Paris goal and climate justice. We witnessed parties working cooperative and in good faith, and civil society organizations playing a pivotal role in negotiations.”