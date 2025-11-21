COP30 text 'unacceptable' and fails communities at frontline of climate disasters

In response to the latest ‘Mutirão’ text, Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam International Climate Policy Lead, said:

“As COP30 races toward its close, world leaders are gambling with the planet — and with the lives of the poorest. Rich countries are treating adaptation finance as a bargaining chip. Yet adaptation finance is a lifeline for all people, from farmers facing failed harvests to families already uprooted by climate disasters.

“Rich nations must commit at least $120 billion per year in post‑2025 adaptation finance, alongside raising the outstanding funds to meet the $300 billion annual climate finance goal agreed last year. Anything less leaves frontline communities dangerously exposed.

“It is unacceptable that the new text does not include developing a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels and lacks any teeth in responding to a dangerous ambition gap resulting from the weak climate plans that countries have submitted. A roadmap is essential, and it must be just, equitable, and backed by real support for the Global South. Developed countries who grew wealthy on their fossil fuel-based economies must phase out first and fastest, while financing low‑carbon pathways for the Global South.”

Additionally, Viviana Santiago, Oxfam Brasil Executive Director, said:

“Global South countries — especially the poorest and most climate‑vulnerable — came to Belém seeking real progress on adaptation and finance. With extreme weather escalating, adaptation finance is a lifeline for Indigenous peoples, marginalized urban communities, and forest communities already protecting ecosystems while facing droughts, fires, and displacement. COP30 must guarantee adaptation finance for developing countries. Anything less leaves frontline communities exposed to the worst climate impacts.

“We welcome the acknowledgement that the climate crisis disproportionately affects marginalized groups, including Afro‑descendants. It is long overdue to recognize racial inequalities and the legacies of colonialism and slavery. All Parties must uphold this progress, and Brazilian civil society must continue pressing for adaptation finance that prioritizes historically neglected groups.

“The COP30 Presidency needs to secure an agreement that delivers anti-racist climate justice, climate adaptation to protect historically neglected groups, broad, democratic, and accessible climate finance, and a real, concrete plan—not just more rhetoric.

“The Brazilian Presidency must ensure that justice and equity anchor COP30 outcomes. COP30 cannot end in empty words. Communities on the frontlines need justice, finance, and concrete commitments — now."