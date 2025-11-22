COP30 falls short, offering a ‘spark of hope but far more heartbreak’ – Oxfam

In response to the outcome of COP30, Oxfam Brasil Executive Director Viviana Santiago said:

“COP30 offered a spark of hope but far more heartbreak, as the ambition of global leaders continues to fall short of what is needed for a livable planet. People from the Global South arrived in Belém with hope, seeking real progress on adaptation and finance, but rich nations refused to provide crucial adaptation finance. This failure leaves the communities at the frontlines of the climate crisis exposed to the worst impacts and with few options for their survival.

“The stark hypocrisy of the richest nations is heartbreaking: wealthy countries speak of phasing out fossil fuels even as they plan major oil and gas expansion. A truly just transition requires those who built their fortunes on fossil fuels to move first and fastest – and provide finance in the form of grants, not loans, so frontline communities can do the same. Instead, the poorest countries already in debt are being told to transition faster, with fewer funds.

“The spark of hope lies in the proposed Belém Action Mechanism, which puts workers’ rights and justice at the center of the shift away fossil fuels. But without financing from rich countries, the just energy transition risks becoming stalled in many countries.

“Our greatest strength lies in people power. No other COP agreement has ever emphasized human rights as strongly as this one. Indigenous Peoples, Afro-descendant Quilombola communities, women land rights defenders and civil society across Brazil and around the world continue to demand true climate justice. Their voices are another reason for hope – and we will keep pressing governments, the fossil fuel industry, and the super-rich for financing and action until climate justice becomes reality.”