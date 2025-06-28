Pastoral Substation by Hang Chen Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design

Pastoral Substation

Hang Chen's Pastoral Substation Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of infrastructure design, has announced Hang Chen 's Pastoral Substation as the Silver winner in the Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Pastoral Substation project within the infrastructure industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and sustainable design.The Pastoral Substation's recognition by the A' Design Award holds relevance for the infrastructure industry and its stakeholders. By showcasing the successful integration of renewable energy, public engagement, and ecological strategies, the project sets a new standard for substation design. It demonstrates the potential for infrastructure to align with environmental and social needs, offering a replicable model for future projects in the industry.Hang Chen's Pastoral Substation reimagines a 220kV power facility in Shanghai's Minhang District, transforming it into an ecological and educational urban space. The design seamlessly integrates photovoltaic installations, kinetic energy devices, and interactive landscapes, creating a harmonious blend of renewable energy and public engagement. By incorporating permeable surfaces, native vegetation, and passive design strategies, the project establishes a resilient and self-sustaining environment that showcases the convergence of technology and ecological consciousness.The Silver A' Design Award for the Pastoral Substation serves as a motivating force for Hang Chen and the WE-Me Group to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable infrastructure design. This recognition validates their approach of tailoring planning and design to specific commissions while adhering to regional development laws and maximizing comprehensive value. It inspires the team to further explore innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of urban environments and communities.Pastoral Substation was designed by Hang Chen, a national registered urban and rural planner, landscape engineer, and outstanding interior designer in Guangdong Province, China.Interested parties may learn more about the Pastoral Substation project at:About Hang ChenHang Chen is a national registered urban and rural planner, landscape engineer, and outstanding interior designer in Guangdong Province, China. With a value orientation of "smart construction", he conducts planning and design projects tailored to specific commissions and local conditions in the fields of urban and rural planning, cultural and tourism development, architecture and landscape. His comprehensive practice strives to comply with regional development laws and maximize comprehensive value.About WE-Me Group of Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Co., Ltd.Based on the trend of interconnection in the metaverse, the "WE-Team" and "ME-Individual Designers" are integrated to promote the value orientation of "smart construction". Planning serves as the overall decision-making, landscape optimization shapes the spatial matrix, and architecture creates the carrier image. Tailored planning and design are conducted according to the specific commission, in line with regional development laws and maximizing comprehensive value.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity that positively impact everyday life and push the boundaries of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation, motivating designers and brands to develop groundbreaking solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designwedstrijd.com

