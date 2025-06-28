Speed table installation on Kekaulike Avenue in Kula next week

Main, News Posted on Jun 27, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as a crew will be installing three speed tables between Mile Post 8 and 8.5 on Kekaulike Avenue in Kula.

One lane in either direction will be closed in the vicinity of Alae Road. The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3, although the project may be completed sooner. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Kekaulike-Avenue-speed-tables-.jpg

The speed mitigation devices are being installed due to concerns regarding speeding in the area where the speed limit is 30 mph in both directions. The average speed for motorists has been observed at over 10 mph over the speed limit, with some vehicles going over 50 mph.

HDOT is installing traffic-calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas. Since 2019, HDOT has implemented 267 speed humps and raised crosswalks statewide. In 2024, we installed 63 statewide, which exceeded our goal of 40 for the year. In 2025, our goal is again 40 speed humps/raised crosswalks statewide. We currently have 11 that have been designed or are in the design process. For additional information, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

Please obey all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

