Lane shifts on Puʻunēnē Avenue for road resurfacing

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that there will be different lane shifts on South Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) from Tuesday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 22, for road resurfacing work.

Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., crews will be working on the southbound lanes on South Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Papa Avenue, with one southbound lane shifted east. Northbound and turn lanes will remain open. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/TCP_MO-Phase-1-Final.pdf

Wednesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will be working in the middle turn lane. Turns will be allowed. One lane in both directions will remain open between Wākea Avenue and Papa Avenue. Turn movements will also be permitted at the intersections of Wākea Avenue and South Puʻunēnē Avenue along with Papa Avenue and South Puʻunēnē Avenue. (Work may be completed on Wednesday, Aug. 20 for this portion of the project.) See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/TCP_MO-Phase-2-Final.pdf

Friday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., crews will be working on the northbound lanes between Wākea Avenue and Papa Avenue. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the middle turn lane. Turns will continue to be allowed. Turn movements will also be permitted at the intersections of Wākea Avenue and South Puʻunēnē Avenue along with Papa Avenue and South Puʻunēnē Avenue. (If scheduled work on Wednesday, Aug. 20 is completed in one day, work scheduled for Friday, Aug. 22 will be done on Thursday, Aug. 21.)See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/TCP_MO-Phase-3-Final.pdf

Motorists should obey all traffic control devices including coning and signage.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT's social media pages on Facebook and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

