New Haven Barracks/Simple Assault-Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5002852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/27/25 , 1934 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh Vermont.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kira M. Degray

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: Elizabeth Berry

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27, 2025, at approximately 1934 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh for a reported assault complaint. Further investigation revealed that Kira Degray and Elizabeth Berry were involved in a verbal dispute. Degray subsequently assaulted Berry and vandalized property inside the residence. Degray was released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on August 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the charges of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/25 , 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov