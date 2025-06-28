New Haven Barracks/Simple Assault-Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh Vermont.
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kira M. Degray
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: Elizabeth Berry
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27, 2025, at approximately 1934 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh for a reported assault complaint. Further investigation revealed that Kira Degray and Elizabeth Berry were involved in a verbal dispute. Degray subsequently assaulted Berry and vandalized property inside the residence. Degray was released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on August 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the charges of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.