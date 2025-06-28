2025-74 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION IN BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP CASE
ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION IN BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP CASE
News Release 2025-74
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 27, 2025
HONOLULU — Following today’s decision in the birthright citizenship case, Attorney General Anne Lopez, who represents the state of Hawaiʻi, issued the following statement:
“The plain text of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is clear: all persons born in the United States are citizens of our nation. Three separate federal judges ruled that the Administration’s executive order purporting to end birthright citizenship is plainly unconstitutional. Nothing in the Supreme Court’s decision today modifies the judges’ decision that a presidential declaration purporting to end birthright citizenship is unlawful, unconstitutional and a dishonorable stain on our great country.
Instead, today’s decision concerns the issue of the scope of injunctive relief. While we disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision, our case is still very much alive. The court recognized that nationwide orders can be appropriate to protect plaintiffs like Hawaiʻi from harm, when the facts merit such relief and gave the states the opportunity to continue to make their case. We look forward to protecting the rule of law and the inalienable rights of the people of Hawaiʻi.”
Solicitor General Kalikoʻonālani Fernandes and Special Assistant to the Attorney General Dave Day represent the state of Hawaiʻi in this matter.
