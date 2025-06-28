Education Leader Anny Chan Honored with AAPIC’s Unsung Hero Award

Recognized for Advancing Cross-Cultural Education and Empowering Communities Across Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission (AAPIC) proudly honored Anny Chan with its prestigious Unsung Hero Award at this year’s annual Unity Dinner. The award recognizes Chan’s outstanding leadership and her lasting contributions to cross-cultural education, youth empowerment, and community engagement across the Commonwealth.Who is Anny Chan?Anny Chan is an educator, innovator, and advocate dedicated to transforming the educational landscape for youth of all backgrounds. A graduate and Teaching Fellow at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, she is the Founder of ATWIN Education and serves as Board President of the International and Intercultural Education Institute. She also holds the role of Vice President at the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA) Boston Chapter, where she actively bridges academic institutions and local communities through education and civic engagement.In 2024, Chan led the Harvard China Education Symposium, uniting more than 150 volunteers and global education leaders for an international dialogue on innovation in education. She also launched the International STEAM Network and the Cross-Cultural Education Association at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, advancing interdisciplinary, inquiry-based learning and intercultural understanding.Why She Was HonoredThe Unsung Hero Award celebrates those whose behind-the-scenes efforts have had a profound impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anny Chan was selected for her unwavering commitment to educational equity and inclusion, particularly in underserved school districts.Her hands-on work spans schools in Cambridge, East Boston, Somerville, and Framingham, where she has delivered STEAM education, innovation and entrepreneurship training, and intercultural learning programs to both students and teachers. These initiatives not only enhance academic achievement but also foster empathy, cultural understanding, and meaningful connection — work that powerfully embodies AAPIC’s mission to uplift AAPI communities through education, inclusion, and leadership.About the AAPIC and the Unity DinnerThe Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission is the only permanent state-level advisory body in Massachusetts focused on the needs and contributions of AAPI communities. Established by state legislation, the commission advises the Governor and state legislature, leads community engagement efforts, and promotes cross-cultural partnerships statewide.The Unity Dinner, held annually, is AAPIC’s signature event and one of the largest gatherings of AAPI leaders, public officials, and youth advocates in New England. This year’s ceremony featured keynote speakers including Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, who praised the honorees for “building bridges and advancing equity in real, tangible ways.”In addition to Anny Chan, other awardees included community champions like Olivia Melaya Strohman and Jasmine Jianmin Li, recognized for their grassroots work in education and civic engagement.Community ReflectionsDuring the award ceremony, Gary Yu, Vice Chair of AAPIC and a community leader in Boston, remarked:“Anny is a rare combination of academic brilliance and heartfelt service. Her work inspires not only students but educators, policymakers, and community organizers alike.”Social media platforms quickly filled with congratulations and testimonials from colleagues, students, and civic leaders. Many emphasized not only her professional excellence but her personal humility, kindness, and inclusive leadership style.Dr. Hua Wang, a Yale University education scholar and guest speaker at the event, added:“Leaders like Anny Chan are exactly what our society needs—people who connect cultures through education, and who turn empathy into action.”Looking Ahead=In her acceptance speech, delivered on her behalf by Rongbing Shen, the Executive Director of the International and Intercultural Education Institute, Anny shared: “Through our efforts, we hope to inspire a new generation of global leaders — leaders who are not only capable of navigating differences but who are committed to building a future defined by inclusion, understanding, and unity.”Anny also announced the expansion of intercultural education programs for youth and family across Massachusetts and the launch of the One Kid One Passion Foundation, an initiative dedicated to helping young people discover their passions and life purpose as a catalyst for social change. The foundation advocates for equitable access to global learning opportunities, with a particular focus on students from immigrant and low-income backgrounds.AAPIC Chair Saatvik Ahluwalia praised her vision: “Anny represents the future of education—where diversity, technology, and global citizenship come together. She doesn’t just teach; she transforms.”A Symbol of Recognition and ResponsibilityAnny Chan’s recognition is more than a personal milestone; it stands as a powerful reminder of the vital role educators and cultural leaders play in shaping inclusive, empowered communities. In the spirit of the Unsung Hero Award, her work exemplifies the quiet strength and deep commitment that drive lasting change.Contact Information:Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission (AAPIC)Address: One Ashburton Place, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02108Phone: (617) 367-9333 ext. 662About AAPIC:The AAPIC is a state-level commission established to recognize and support the diverse needs of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Massachusetts. The commission promotes civic participation, leadership development, and public policy engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.